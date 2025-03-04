5 best laptops to play GTA 5 Enhanced

GTA 5 was originally released in 2013, but it keeps getting updated with more content, better features, and even higher graphical fidelity. The game received quite a few graphical upgrades, including ray tracing, in 2022 when it launched on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. However, these graphical enhancements never made it to the PC version.

Rockstar has finally brought them over to the PC platform by releasing an enhanced version of GTA. All the console graphical exclusive features are now available in this new version, along with additional facets. The console version only had two forms of ray tracing: ray-traced reflections and shadows. The PC variant, on the other hand, is also getting ray-traced ambient occlusion and global illumination.

In this article, we are showcasing all the best laptops where you can play GTA 5 Enhanced with some or all of these ray tracing features enabled.

Note: The prices mentioned herein are subject to change.

System requirements of GTA 5 Enhanced

The system requirements of the original GTA 5 were on the lower side, but they have increased considerably with the release of the Enhanced Edition. Here are the full system requirements of GTA 5 Enhanced:



Minimum system requirements Recommended system requirements CPU Intel Core i7-4770AMD FX-9590 Intel Core i5-9600KAMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory 8GB RAM 16GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (8GB VRAM)AMD Radeon RX 6600XT (8GB VRAM) Operating system Windows 10 (latest version) or higher Windows 11 (latest version) Storage

105 GB available space

SSD with DirectStorage-compatibility required 105 GB available space

SSD with DirectStorage-compatibility required

Explore these laptops for the best performance in GTA 5 Enhanced

1) MSI Vector GP68HX with RTX 4080

MSI Vector GP68HX (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,889.99

The MSI Vector GP68HX is the best laptop on this list for playing GTA 5 Enhanced, thanks to the incredible performance of the Nvidia RTX 4080. This is a powerful GPU that can run GTA 5 with full ray tracing while delivering 60+ FPS.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch FHD+ screen with 144Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i9-13950HX

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4080 Storage 1TB SSD Battery 90W

The laptop features a flagship level 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which will allow you to stream your gameplay session on Twitch live smoothly. The build quality of the MSI Vector GP68HX is also solid, with minimal flexing. Finally, the keyboard features full RGB support, which gamers will surely appreciate.

2) ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4070

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (Image via ASUS)

Price: $1,569.99

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy in the $1500 price bracket. It is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB high-speed DDR5 memory, and an Nvidia RTX 4070. Owing to these specifications, this laptop has no problem playing GTA 5 Enhanced at maximum settings.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch FHD screen with 165Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i7-13620H

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 90W

The 16-inch screen featured on this laptop is excellent. It can display accurate colors and high brightness, so you have a great time watching movies and TV series. This display is also Dolby Vision certified, so it can play Dolby Vision content, which sets it apart from others on this list.

3) MSI Crosshair 16 with RTX 4070

MSI Crosshair 16 (Image via MSI)

Price: $1,399.99

The MSI Crosshair 16 can deliver a similar gaming performance as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus laptop above, but at a much lower cost. What MSI managed to achieve with this laptop is simply incredible. It is equipped with a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, so it can run GTA 5 with ray tracing and more.

Specifications Details Display 16-inch FHD+ screen with 144Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i7-14650HX

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4070 Storage 1TB SSD Battery 90W

The MSI Crosshair 16 also has a large 16-inch display, so it will provide a better experience when watching movies and playing games. This laptop features a large 90Wh battery, so it has a great battery life that can run for hours on a single charge.

4) Lenovo LOQ 15 with RTX 4060

Lenovo LOQ 15 (Image via Lenovo)

Price: $999.99 (Currently $799.99 for sale)

The Lenovo LOQ 15 is usually priced at $999.9, which is decent pricing for a laptop with an Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU. However, this laptop is currently on sale for only $799.99, which is an incredible deal that one shouldn't miss. It can play GTA 5 with the highest graphics settings, including ray tracing, at decent frame rates. You can also enable DLSS to achieve even higher frame rates.

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD screen with 144Hz refresh rate CPU

MD Ryzen 7 7435HS

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4060 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 60W

This laptop features a Ryzen 7 processor, which can deliver great performance and high battery life. Also, unlike other laptops in this list, the Lenovo LOQ 15 doesn't look like a typical gaming laptop. Therefore, you can also take it to work without raising too many eyebrows.

5) MSI Thin 15 with RTX 4050

MSI Thin 15 (Image via MSI)

Price: $699.99

The MSI Thin 15 is the cheapest laptop on this list. It has a 13th Gen i5 processor with an Nvidia RTX 4050. This GPU may not play GTA 5 at the highest graphics settings, but it will be enough for most people. A 60 FPS gameplay is what most budget gamers require, and this laptop can certainly deliver on that front.

Specifications Details Display 15.6-inch FHD+ screen with 144Hz refresh rate CPU

Intel Core i5-13420H

Memory

16GB DDR5 GPU

Nvidia RTX 4050 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 52.4W

The display of this laptop is quite decent. It may be the brightest or most color-accurate, which is satisfactory for the price tag. The build quality is decent, and you won't find anything major to complain about.

This concludes our list of the best laptops you can buy for GTA 5 Enhanced. The top models offer the best visual quality and performance but also cost a fortune. The budget models provide the best bang for the money if you don't mind sacrificing a bit of performance.

