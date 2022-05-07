5 best laptops to play Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft is a sandbox game first released in 2011 by Mojang Studios. Such titles are generally represented as having a degree of creativity and freedom, as there are no set objectives or goals to finish them.

This very freedom of direction and infinite possibility is what makes the title so popular, even so, that it is the best-selling video game of all time.

Minecraft is available on all platforms with varying editions, but the flagship experience is undoubtedly with a Windows laptop or desktop computer. The Java Edition is available exclusively on PC and offers a significantly better experience.

While the sandbox game itself is fairly optimized, and you rarely run into performance issues, having a great gaming laptop can further refine your in-game experience.

Some gaming laptops to play Minecraft in 2022

5) Acer Swift 3

It has solid basics (Image via Amazon)

Given that Mojang's offering is not the most demanding of titles, you get the freedom to associate your choice with other thin and light laptops available. These ultra-light laptops are far more efficient and mobile to be used for professional work and can also be used to get you through entry-level gaming.

The Ryzen 7 5700U in Acer Swift 3 has plenty of power to give you a decent Minecraft experience. But if you keep on modding the game with shaders and extra graphical fidelity, things take a turn for the worse.

If you prefer a stock experience in-game, the Acer Swift 3 features a 14" Full HD IPS display and a lightweight body, making it the perfect solution to bridge your gaming and professional needs.

4) Lenovo Legion 5

Undoubtedly, Lenovo is one of the best manufacturers to cater to the mid-range laptop segment. With Legion 5, the brand has made a mark incorporating the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which performs exceptionally given that thermals are taken care of in the laptop, where Lenovo has fortunately done a fair job.

The Ryzen 7 5800H is paired with a GeForce RTX 3050Ti, making for a dream value hardware combination. The Lenovo Legion 5 can also be used as a working laptop with its sleek, low-key design and one of the best keyboards to be found on a laptop.

Overall, this product is a well-rounded laptop for playing Minecraft in 2022.

3) Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S gaming laptop

Providing insane value for money (Image via Amazon)

The Predator series from Acer is targeted toward hardcore gamers who need an outstanding performance in a mobile form factor. The Helios 300 is based on this idea but executes it at a great value.

With the laptop, you get a beastly Nvidia GTX 3060 graphics card and a sufficiently robust i7 11800H. These are definitely on the higher side than the recommended specifications for Minecraft. Still, if you want to add shaders to the game or even stream/record your gameplay, you can manage them reasonably well.

In addition to the powerful hardware, Helios 300 also has a 144 Hz refresh rate for a smooth visual experience.

2) ASUS TUF FX706 VR Ready gaming laptop

There's nothing such as overkill in gaming (Image via Amazon)

Asus TUF FX706 is a 2021 gaming laptop, meaning you, unfortunately, do not get the Alder Lake CPU from Intel. But the 11th generation Tiger Lake CPU in the FX706 is pretty capable for the price offered, especially when we restrict ourselves to games like Minecraft, which do not require a lot of CPU resources.

However, we do get the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, which can run Minecraft in the highest settings without any performance compromise. In terms of build, it is premium and can withstand heavy button smashing over the years, as the name suggests — TUF.

1) ROG Zephyrus G15 Ultra Slim gaming laptop

A new challenger emerges (Image via ROG)

If you genuinely want a fantastic experience playing Minecraft, with the flexibility to install graphical mods, shaders, RTX ray tracing, and recording/streaming your gameplay, invest in a premium gaming laptop like the ROG Zephyrus G15.

The Zephyrus G15 boasts flagship-level specifications like Ryzen 9 5900HS, RTX 3080, and 16 GB of DDR4 RAM, all of which might seem overkill for Minecraft but is without a doubt a future proof investment.

The Zephyrus is also not as chunky and heavy as most gaming laptops. It can be effortlessly used for numerous purposes while keeping portability in check.

Conclusively, the ROG Zephyrus G15 is probably the best high-end laptop to play the sandbox game at its best.

