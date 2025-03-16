5 best low-latency wireless earbuds for seamless audio

In the world of audio technology, low-latency wireless earbuds have become an essential accessory for seamless audio experiences, regardless of whether you're a gamer, music enthusiast, or someone who simply enjoys crystal-clear call quality.

Ad

The very purpose of these earbuds is to eliminate lag, thus, the lower your latency, the better your audio experience will be. It also ensures that your audio syncs perfectly with your activities, be it gaming, watching movies, or just listening to music. Low-latency wireless technology isn't particularly new, so it's quite established and advanced at this point.

With improvements in Bluetooth technology and noise cancellation features, today's earbuds offer exceptional sound quality, along with high comfort and durability.

Ad

Trending

In this article, we will explore five of the best low-latency wireless earbuds for a seamless audio experience.

The best low-latency wireless earbuds for seamless audio

1) Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed

The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed is one of the best low-latency wireless earbuds (Image via Razer)

Price: $149.99

Ad

The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed is one of the best wireless earbuds out there with low latency. Razer being one of the best lifestyle brands for gamers, has an excellent lineup of earbuds and headphones, with the Hammerhead Pro being the most impressive in the segment. It comes with a 10mm driver, offering a nuanced and balanced audio for a wide range of media.

Features Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed Connection Bluetooth 5.2 Driver 10 mm Frequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz Compatibility Mobile, PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles

Ad

You get a super long battery life, and depending on the device and modes you're using, you get a runtime ranging from 10-30 hours. It comes in two variants, one for the Xbox and one for the PlayStation. Both of these have matching colorations to the consoles, and are compatible with smartphones and PCs. Furthermore, Active Noise Cancellation offers an immersive experience like no other, eliminating all distractions around you.

2) Anker Soundcore VR P10

Ad

The Soundcore VR P10 low-latency wireless earbuds (Image via Soundcore)

Price: $79.99

Ad

The Soundcore VR P10 is specifically designed for VR users, particularly advertised as a companion for the Meta Quest 2. Unlike other low-latency earbuds, the VR P10 features a wireless dongle that eliminates latency issues commonly seen among Bluetooth earbuds. It connects to devices using a 2.4GHz dongle, and also supports Bluetooth 5.2.

Features Anker Soundcore VR P10 Connection Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C dongle Driver 11 mm Frequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz Compatibility Mobile, PC, Steam deck, Meta Quest, PlayStation consoles

Ad

It features a slightly more efficient driver, with an 11mm unit that offers a richer, more immersive sound experience. Featuring a super low latency of less than 30ms, it's one of the lowest on the list. The case can recharge the earbuds up to 3 times when fully charged, thus, allowing you to use them for upwards of 24 hours. However, on a single charge, the earbuds run up to 6 hours.

3) Moondrop Ultrasonic True Wireless Stereo

Ad

The Moondrop Ultrasonic True Wireless Stereo is one of the best-looking low-latency wireless earbuds (Image via Moondrop)

Price: $89.99

Ad

The Moondrop Ultrasonic earbuds are audiophile-focused with advanced features like LDAC support for high-resolution audio and a Sapphire Diaphragm Dynamic driver. It's wideband ANC helps prevent unwanted background noise and offers a more comprehensive noise reduction experience.

Features Moondrop Ultrasonic True Wireless Stereo Connection Bluetooth 5.3 Driver 13 mm Frequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz Compatibility Mobile, PC, Mac

Ad

It comes with a dedicated game mode, reducing latency to 55ms. This allows for a seamless gaming experience without any lags or audio delays. It offers a decent battery life of up to 6 hours, with the case extending the total run time to upwards of 18 hours.

Also read: Honkai Star Rail x MOONDROP collab features Robin-themed TWS earphone and merch

4) OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is a premium low-latency wireless earbud (Image via OnePlus)

Price: $179.99

Ad

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is among the best in the low-latency wireless earbuds lineup. Featuring a 94ms latency, it is surely not the lowest, but provides an immersive experience with its premium specs and design. It comes with a wider frequency range, allowing you to listen to a more dynamic and broader spectrum of sounds.

Features OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Connection Bluetooth 5.4 Driver 11 mm + 6 mm Frequency Response 10Hz - 40KHz Compatibility Mobile, PC, Mac

Ad

Unfortunately, you can't pair the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to consoles like Xbox and PlayStation as they don't offer native Bluetooth support. However, you can use a Bluetooth audio adapter to connect your buds to a PS or Xbox console.

5) KZ Carol Pro

The KZ Carol Pro is one of the best budget-friendly low-latency wireless earbuds (Image via KZ Acoustics)

Price: $32.99

Ad

The KZ Carol Pro is designed for audiophiles, featuring super-linear high-sensitivity drivers that deliver Hi-Fi sound quality comparable to wired IEMs. It comes from a brand that's known for producing top-of-the-line IEMs, thus, it's not surprising that it features an impressive spec sheet.

Features KZ Carol Pro Connection Bluetooth 5.4 Driver 10 mm Frequency Response 20Hz - 20kHz Compatibility Mobile, PC, Mac

Ad

The Carol Pro features a 6-microphone matrix that provides crystal clear audio and seamless noise cancellation for gaming, calls, or commuting. It also comes with four audio modes, each of which moderates the sound experience to provide optimal audio quality. It also comes with an extended battery life of up to 35 hours.

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback