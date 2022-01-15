5 best mobile phones for COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a free-to-play game that combines FPS elements with Battle Royale. It was developed by one of the gaming giants in mobiles, TiMi Studio Group, and published for iOS and Android devices by Activision Publishing Inc. It gained immense popularity soon after its release on October 1, 2019.

Players can choose to go for ranked or unranked matches based on the kind of action they want. The game is the closest adaptation of classics from the Call of Duty series on mobiles. It includes iconic maps and game modes, along with several weapons that have become famous within the Call of Duty community.

COD mobile received great reviews from the players and the gamers. According to them, the leveling path of the game is enriching. Even without spending money, they can experience various modes, including a battle royale mode. Within the first few months of its release, it had around 140 million downloads, which rose to 270 million by October 2020.

Mobile devices that can run COD Mobile effortlessly

Top phones that can run Call of Duty Mobile are not necessarily gaming mobile phones, but they are devices that operate on flagship processors, fast RAM, and decent GPUs. Having said that, the following five phones can run COD Mobile without any hiccups.

Top five mobile phones to play Call Of Duty Mobile

iPhone 13 Pro MAX

OnePlus 9 Pro

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11i

Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

5) Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro

Brand Xiaomi Price $297 Specifications 6.67" IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 860 CPU -8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB ROM

Xiaomi POCO X3 Pro is an excellent gaming phone that is a must-have. It has promised to provide its users with an unforgettable gaming experience, and that's what it does. Supported by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Adreno 640, it offers impressive performance.

It is highly responsive and doesn't experience any lags. It also has a generous and vivid display that goes hand in hand with COD mobile's recent graphics update.

4) Xiaomi Mi 11i

Brand Xiaomi Price $618 Specifications 6.67" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, up to 2.4GHz GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 660 GPU

According to the users, Xiaomi Mi 11i is one of the best gaming phones in modern times. Due to its lightweight body, it is very easy for users to carry it around. It is powered by a high-end flagship processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core chipset with 5G.

Furthermore, its fast display and 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution make it a perfect gaming phone. Moreover, it comes with a robust gorilla glass that keeps the device safe and scratch-free. Due to all these specifications, Xiaomi Mi 11i can easily and smoothly run COD mobile and other similar games.

3) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Brand Samsung Price $699.99 Specifications 6.8" AMOLED, 8GB+128GB. Exynos 2100 octa-core CPU, 8K resolution, smart-battery optimization

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is an object of desire for every gamer worldwide. The screen refresh rate lets gamers enjoy responsive and super-fast gameplay without sacrificing battery life. It comes with the Exynos 2100 octa-core processor and Mali-G78 MP14 GPU.

It also has a giant display panel, Android 11 and One UI 3.1 as its operating system and a high-quality battery with fast charging features. Due to all these specifications, gamers find it suitable to play Call Of Duty in the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

2) OnePlus 9 Pro

Brand One Plus Price $898 Specifications 6.67" FHD, 256GB/12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz refresh rate on screen

The OnePlus 9 Pro has been tagged as "the mobile gaming champion", and it's rightfully so. Due to its 120Hz display refresh rate, the players get a buttery feel while playing games. Its beauty, elegance, and sophistication are why people prefer to use the phone.

Its superlight body lets players have long gaming sessions without straining their fingers. This makes it an excellent choice for playing Call Of Duty and other games.

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

Brand Apple Price $1099 Specifications 6.7" FHD, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic Chip, 4K display

For a gamer, nothing is better than a phone with stable software, high-quality battery life and good graphics. The iPhone’s latest model, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, comes with many features. The iPhone 13 Pro Max also comes with an ultra-powerful A15 Bionic Chip.

Due to all these features, this phone comes in handy while downloading, playing, and running big games like COD mobile. Moreover, a 6.7-inch display becomes very convenient because a gamer would want that extra-large screen that goes edge-to-edge.

