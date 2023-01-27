5 best Nvidia 4000 series deals on Amazon

The Nvidia 4000 series comes with some of the fastest graphics cards available on the market. The GPUs in the lineup outperform their last-gen equivalents by a huge margin, making them a no-brainer for gaming.

Amazon currently has some of the best deals on the Nvidia 4000 series cards. Thus, now might be a good time to secure one of the latest GPUs from the green brand at some amazing prices. The retailer has multiple cards listed at MSRP. Premium cards are not particularly overpriced, either. We have scoured the website to spot the best prices for the latest GPUs, and they are listed below.

Best Nvidia 4000 series graphics card deals on Amazon to take advantage of

5) Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity ($799.99)

The Zotac RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC (Image via Zotac)

Zotac is known for its high-quality designs. The Trinity lineup has established its position as a high-end entry in the GPU market. With the Nvidia 4000 series lineup, the company has amped up its thermal dissipation architecture. Additionally, the RTX 4070 Ti card is available at the $800 MSRP. This makes it one of the best deals to opt for.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Shading units 7,680 Memory size and type 12 GB GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,610 MHz TDP 285W

4) PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X ($839.99)

The PNY RTX 4070 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto Epic-X (Image via Amazon)

The PNY XLR8 Verto Epic-X is the company's flagship offering. It is a massive card that will occupy over three PCIe slots in one case. It is worth noting that the heatsink design on this product is a direct copy of the higher-end RTX 4080 GPU, another offering in the same lineup.

Gamers can buy the GPU for just $840 on Amazon, which makes getting it a no-brainer if one is looking for a high-end flagship card.

3) Zotac GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity Gaming ($1,199.99)

The Zotac RTX 4080 Trinity OC (Image via Amazon)

As mentioned earlier, the Nvidia 4000 series equivalent of the Trinity lineup is a solid high-end option. The RTX 4080 variant, much like its younger sibling, is available at Nvidia's intended MSRP of $1,200.

At this price, it is a much better option than the Founder's Edition and other low-end offerings like the MSI Ventus 3x and the ASUS TUF Gaming variants. Thus, gamers should snag this deal before it's gone.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Shading units 9,728 Memory size and type 16 GB GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,505 MHz TDP 320W

2) Gigabyte Aorus GeForce RTX 4080 Master 16G ($1,349.99)

The Gigabyte Aorus RTX 4080 Master (Image via Gigabyte)

The Gigabyte Aorus Master cards are well-known for their high-quality design and performance. These GPUs are some of the largest cards one can opt for. The RTX 4080 Master 16 G is the flagship entry from the Aorus-based PC hardware manufacturer and is also cheaper than most other premium Nvidia 4000 series cards. Thus, at $1,349, it is a solid deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Shading units 9,728 Memory size and type 16 GB GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,505 MHz TDP 320W

1) PNY GeForce RTX 4090 Verto LED ($1,958.98)

The PNY GeForce RTX 4090 Verto (Image via Amazon)

The RTX 4090 is the flagship offering from Nvidia. The item has an MSRP of $1,599. However, add-in card variants are hard to find at this price today.

As of this writing, the best deal on Amazon is on the PNY Verto LED variant. The card is slightly better than other entry-level options. Unlike most other cards, it does not cost over $2,000, either. Hence, this one, too, is a solid deal.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Shading units 16,384 Memory size and type 24 GB GDDR6X Max. boost clock 2,520 MHz TDP 450W

