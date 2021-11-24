5 best PC gaming accessories to buy during Black Friday sale 2021

Whether you're in the market for a brand new rig or looking for the finishing touches to your setup, Black Friday is the best time to get the job done. Whether it's that controller you've been eyeing or a mechanical keyboard, Black Friday deals guarantee discounts on almost everything tech.

Here's a look at five great PC gaming accessories that buyers should keep an eye out for this Black Friday.

5 PC gaming accessories to pick up during Black Friday 2021

5) Dedicated mic - Samson G-Track Pro

Connectivity Wired (Plug and Play, no additional software required) Polar pattern Cardioid, bidirectional and omnidirectional Price $130

Pros:

Brilliant recording quality that far exceeds the Blue Yeti for a small price premium

2-track audio recording allowing instruments and vocals to be recorded on separate tracks. Great value for original music streamers

Bidirectional audio recording makes it great for face to face podcasts

Cons:

Quite heavy for most mic arms

Pop filter not included

4) Controller - Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

Connection Wireless or Wired Battery Internal Lithium ion Price $139.99 (MSRP $179.99)

Pros:

Seamless connection and detection in games

USB-C charging

Cons:

Non-replacable battery prone to battery life degradation over time

Purchase of Xbox Wireless adapter needed for an optimal experience with least latency

3) Headset - Logitech G Pro X Wireless

Headset type Over-ear Connection Wireless Build type Plastic and metal Price $200

Pros:

Low latency for wireless headphones

Hardware control buttons

Cons:

Separately sold USB dongle needed to lower latency

Poor portability

2) Keyboard - Logitech G915 TKL Wireless/Bluetooth

Battery life 40 hours at 100% brightness Connectivity Wireless 2.4ghz / Bluetooth 4.0 Price $179.99 (MRP $229.99)

Pros:

Great portability

Switches aren't too noisy

Cons:

Wristpad not included

Fans of full sized keyboards won't find a numpad here

1) Mouse - Razer Viper Ultimate + Dock

Connectivity Wireless to PC, wireless via dock or wired Weight 74g Price $149.99

Pros:

Best in class wireless performance with no input lag

Long battery life

Incredibly light

Cons:

Contact pins for charging dock need frequent cleaning

Fewer programmable buttons may be a negative for MOBA players

While everyone's priorities when it comes to accessories will differ, there are a few honorable Black Friday mentions that buyers can consider as well:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Razer Gigantus V2 3XL Mousepad - $29.99

FiiO E10K USB DAC and Headphone Amplifier - $75.99

Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam - $199.99

Keychron T10 - $45.99

Edited by Siddharth Satish