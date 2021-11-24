×
5 best PC gaming accessories to buy during Black Friday sale 2021

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to complete your setup (Image via iStock/Ekkaphan Chimpalee)
Danyal Arabi
ANALYST
Modified Nov 24, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Listicle

Whether you're in the market for a brand new rig or looking for the finishing touches to your setup, Black Friday is the best time to get the job done. Whether it's that controller you've been eyeing or a mechanical keyboard, Black Friday deals guarantee discounts on almost everything tech.

Here's a look at five great PC gaming accessories that buyers should keep an eye out for this Black Friday.

5 PC gaming accessories to pick up during Black Friday 2021

5) Dedicated mic - Samson G-Track Pro

ConnectivityWired (Plug and Play, no additional software required)
Polar patternCardioid, bidirectional and omnidirectional
Price$130

Pros:

  • Brilliant recording quality that far exceeds the Blue Yeti for a small price premium
  • 2-track audio recording allowing instruments and vocals to be recorded on separate tracks. Great value for original music streamers
  • Bidirectional audio recording makes it great for face to face podcasts

Cons:

  • Quite heavy for most mic arms
  • Pop filter not included

4) Controller - Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller

ConnectionWireless or Wired
BatteryInternal Lithium ion
Price $139.99 (MSRP $179.99)

Pros:

  • Seamless connection and detection in games
  • USB-C charging

Cons:

  • Non-replacable battery prone to battery life degradation over time
  • Purchase of Xbox Wireless adapter needed for an optimal experience with least latency

3) Headset - Logitech G Pro X Wireless

Headset type

Over-ear
ConnectionWireless

Build type

Plastic and metal

Price

$200

Pros:

  • Low latency for wireless headphones
  • Hardware control buttons

Cons:

  • Separately sold USB dongle needed to lower latency
  • Poor portability

2) Keyboard - Logitech G915 TKL Wireless/Bluetooth

Battery life40 hours at 100% brightness
Connectivity Wireless 2.4ghz / Bluetooth 4.0
Price$179.99 (MRP $229.99)

Pros:

  • Great portability
  • Switches aren't too noisy

Cons:

  • Wristpad not included
  • Fans of full sized keyboards won't find a numpad here

1) Mouse - Razer Viper Ultimate + Dock

ConnectivityWireless to PC, wireless via dock or wired
Weight74g
Price $149.99

Pros:

  • Best in class wireless performance with no input lag
  • Long battery life
  • Incredibly light

Cons:

  • Contact pins for charging dock need frequent cleaning
  • Fewer programmable buttons may be a negative for MOBA players

While everyone's priorities when it comes to accessories will differ, there are a few honorable Black Friday mentions that buyers can consider as well:

  • Razer Gigantus V2 3XL Mousepad - $29.99
  • FiiO E10K USB DAC and Headphone Amplifier - $75.99
  • Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam - $199.99
  • Keychron T10 - $45.99

Edited by Siddharth Satish
