5 best phones to play Clash Royale in 2023

Over the past few years, the multiplayer strategy game Clash Royale has been widespread, especially among smartphone users. In real-time, players need to strategize and build defensive towers to survive incoming assaults from different players. The battlefield is divided into two parts, and you can also spread your battle lane to destroy the enemy's tower. Hence, it would be best to have a smartphone with a bigger screen and good processing speed to operate this game at its full functionality.

So, in this post, we will look at some of the best smartphones available right now that will help trounce your opponents in Clash Royale. These phones are also 5G enabled, ensuring you get a stable outdoor connection to compete properly in the game.

Taking all these factors into consideration, here are the top five mobile phones to play Clash Royale

Top Five mobile smartphones to Play Clash Royale

Here is a list of the five best smartphones to play Clash Royale in 2023.

1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($860)

The first smartphone on our list is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which has a gorgeous 6.8-inch 2K Dynamic AMOLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it ideal for Clash Royale, as its big screen will make all your cards easily visible. Additionally, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which ensures smooth functionality and gameplay in this phone.

The 5,000mAh battery is also adequate for long gaming sessions. It has a base storage variant of 256GB, with UFS 4.0 type. All these specifications make it perfect for Clash Royale or other competitive multiplayer games.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, upto 12GB RAM and 1TB internal storage, 6.8 inches 2K Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

2) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1099)

If you prefer iPhones or the iOS ecosystem over Android smartphones, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is probably the best gaming smartphone you can buy now. It sports a big 6.7-inch Super Retina OLED display that supports Apple's Pro Motion 120Hz peak refresh rate. Apple also introduced the pill-shaped Dynamic Island, which gives an immersive viewing experience.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max also provides the most significant battery life in any smartphone, and it quickly runs a whole day. With the A16 Bionic chipset, the smartphone runs flawlessly without lags or stutters.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specifications Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM up to 1TB internal storage, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 120Hz display, 4,323 mAh battery

3) ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro ($769)

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is a gamer's delight as this smartphone has features that every mobile gamer should enjoy. The dedicated gaming triggers are helpful while playing online multiplayer games, and the 6.8-inch AMOLED display is also great for Clash Royale.

Like other gaming smartphones, it also comes with a big 6,000mAh battery that charges pretty quickly with the supplied 65W charger. The built-in cooling fan also checks the temperature so you can enjoy long gaming sessions, even outdoors.

Device ZTE Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Upto 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, 6.8-inches 120Hz AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery

4) Xiaomi 13 Pro ($999)

Next, we have the Xiaomi 13 Pro, a gorgeous-looking smartphone mainly known for its excellent camera setup. But with its beautiful 6.73-inch LTPO 120Hz AMOLED display and the respectable 4,820 mAh battery, you can surely enjoy Clash Royale without obstructions. The smartphone also comes with a 120W charger inside the box, rapidly charging the phone in less than 20 minutes.

Device Xiaomi 13 Pro Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, 6.73-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display, 4820mAh battery

5) ASUS ROG Phone 7 ($663)

Lastly, we have the Asus ROG Phone 7, the best gaming smartphone you can buy now. The ROG Phone 7, like the Red Magic 8 Pro, has dedicated gaming triggers and a cooling fan, ensuring optimal performance, even during long gaming sessions. Its breathable LED lights on the back also give the smartphone a nice gaming look.

While the 6,000 mAh battery helps, the true star is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which ensures that any game you run on this smartphone is without any hiccups or lags. You will also enjoy Clash Royale on this smartphone without any issues, and its big 6.78-inches display will really help in engaging with your enemies.

Device ASUS ROG Phone 7 Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, up to 16GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, 6.78-inches 165Hz AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery

Of all the smartphones in the above list, the Asus ROG Phone 7 is the best smartphone if your budget is tight. But if you have no budget constraints, the Samsung S23 Ultra is probably the best smartphone you can buy to play Clash Royale.

This is a non-exhaustive list of phones currently available in the market. For more such informative articles, follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech news.

Poll : 0 votes