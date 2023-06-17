Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Which is the best high-end flagship?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Ultra are the ultimate devices that pop into our minds regarding Android flagships. These phones are packed with all the features we can ask for in 2023. The Galaxy S23 might be the techie's favorite, but the Xiaomi 13 Ultra puts up a tough battle. The UI and the bloatware situation might be throwing you off regarding the Xiaomi premium, but there are areas where it's still convincing.

We will compare these smartphones' performance, build quality, battery, and camera output. This article will outline all of these factors, and based on that, you can decide which of the premium Android flagship is best suited for you.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Ultra which is the best high-end flagship

Here is the overall outline of the features and specifications to help you decide on the best high-end flagship:

Overall specs and price

Xiaomi 13 Ultra was introduced in April 2023, and the Samsung S23 Ultra was launched in February. The overall specs are different and are not that different at the same time. Here is a specs table for a better idea:

Device Xiaomi 13 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 510 RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR5X Up to 12GB LPDDR5X Display 6.73-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50MP f/1.9 Primary Camera, 50MP Wide Angle, , 50MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 50MP Telephoto, 50MP periscope 200 MP f/1.7, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 10 MP f/2.4 Telephoto Camera, 10MP f/4.9 Optical Zoom 5X + 3.2X 10X Video Recording Up to 8K at 24 FPS Up to 8K 30 FPS Storage Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Up to 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Charging Speed 90W fast charging 45W fast charging Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector Price Starts at around $1000 Starting at $1099

Both devices flaunt beautiful designs and camera hardware. In the user experience situation, the One UI 5.1 in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is somewhat better than the MiUI 14 we get on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. Both phones can be assigned a tag of photography-specific smartphones, which we will discuss later.

The difference in pricing is only $50, but when it comes to gaming output, we might speculate the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be a better choice because of its bigger RAM and better GPU type inside. It can better run games like Call of Duty mobile or Genshin Impact.

Performance

These beasts of devices are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipsets and beautifully optimized to give extraordinary performance outputs. There are different combinations of RAM and storage available. The RAM type used is the latest LPDDR5X, and the storage type is UFS 4.0.

13 Ultra from Xiaomi has up to 16gigs/256GB option,, and the S23 Ultra has 12gigs/1TB option, makingg these devices future-proof. However, most regular users don't need that much horsepower for daily usage and can go for lower, budget-friendly variants.

Camera

Here comes the best part: discussing the strongest department of both phones. The cameras of both of these devices are ridiculously awesome. Whether HDR, landscape, night photography, astrophotography, or portrait shots, these cameras are the future, placing them on top photography phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra hardware boasts a 200MP primary sensor and a telephoto lens capable of 10X zoom and excellent OIS. You might have seen videos where the user clicks photos of the moon using his phone. Yes, he uses this device.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra uses a quad camera setup similar to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and a 50MP SonyIMX989 as its primary sensor. The camera is highly optimized, and the image processing gives gorgeous photos in almost all lighting conditions.

There is no clear winner here, and it all comes down to how you like your photos and your photography preferences. These phones have capable hardware and good pro settings options to bring out your desired picture.

Design and Display

The design is relatively straightforward for these devices, simple, minimalistic, and professional. The camera mount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is sideways, and for the Xiaomi13 Ultra is a big round central bump. Both devices have IP68 waterproofing and glass backs, of course, protected by Gorilla Glass.

In the display department, no one can pick a clear winner. They have very color-accurate displays and high resolutions with HDR content streaming support. The refresh rates are the best in the market, rated at 120Hz for an overall flagship phone. There are phones with better display refresh rates, but a user barely notices a difference in everyday usage.

Battery

Is a 5000mAh battery enough? The simple answer is yes, and it depends on how well the chipset and other hardware and software are optimized. Being the best in the market, Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are pretty good batteries that can give a day of normal usage.

Charging-wise, Xiaomi wins, thanks to its 67W fast charging support over 45W fast charging of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Verdict

The best part is both these devices are equally good. One might argue that Xiaomi 13 Ultra is better for gaming. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best choice for photography. But how you want to use your phone matters when you spend your bucks.

Both smartphones are well-equipped, can game and take amazing photos, and are future-proof and durable. One thing you might want to consider is the Android experience. If you like MiUI, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is good for you, and if you want a cleaner functional UI, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has got you covered.

For more such informative content, follow GamingTech/Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes