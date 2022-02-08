5 best phones to play Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a moderately graphics-heavy game where one needs to have a phone with a good CPU, RAM, and cooling for an ideal gaming experience. Unlike more space-consuming titles such as Genshin Impact, Cookie Run: Kingdom does not take up a lot of real estate on your hard drive. So, a 128 GB storage phone does the job well.

Also, a game based on abilities becomes graphics-heavy due to all the animations, and demands a decent phone that can run the game smoothly without causing any game-disrupting lag or stutter.

In this article, we are going to list the five best phones available in the market for playing Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Note: Devices across all price ranges have been considered in this article and have been listed in a lower to higher price manner.

Top 5 phones that players can consider for a lag-free Cookie Run: Kingdom experience

5) Xiaomi Black Shark 3

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 is not a budget gaming phone but it offers everything that a mobile gamer needs to enjoy a lag-free gaming experience. It has an amazing cooling system with a high-performance CPU, along with a 6.67-inch 144Hz display.

It is an amazing pick for gamers who need fast charging, trigger support, a huge display, and a high refresh rate.

Brand: Xiaomi

Price: $500.00 for 128GB, 8GB RAM (base variant)

Specs: AMOLED, 144Hz, Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+), 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

4) Nubia Red Magic 5G

Nubia Red Magic 5G was released back in 2020 with 5G support. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 6.65-inch screen with 144Hz AMOLED display, and turbo fan liquid cooling.

The phone has a very effective cooling system with almost no observed heating problems whatsoever. It also has trigger buttons attached to it, which makes it a highly immersive experience for mobile gamers.

Brand: Red Magic

Price: $589.99 for 128GB, 8GB RAM (base variant)

Specs: AMOLED, 144Hz, Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+), 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM

3) OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the most powerful Android phones on the market right now. A flagship premium phone, it has an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a Snapdragon 888 chipset which makes mobile gaming smooth and fun.

The refresh rate certainly stands to provide an edge over devices having a lower refresh rate.

Brand: OnePlus

Price: $624.00 for 128GB, 8GB RAM (base variant)

Specs: LTPO Fluid2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm), 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

2) Asus ROG 5 Ultimate

Asus ROG 5 Ultimate is undoubtedly the best gaming phone on the market, with a 6.8-inch display and a 144Hz AMOLED screen.

It has 18GB RAM, which makes it the highest-end gaming phone right now. Players can switch between playing Cookie Run: Kingdom and other graphics-heavy apps without any noticeable lag. Aside from a set of shooting triggers, another bonus is the back display on the phone.

Brand: ASUS

Price: $999

Specs: 6.7" FHD, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G

1) iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro has one of the strongest CPUs on the market at the moment. The price is on the higher end considering its premium build, and of course, its brand value. Players can expect a no-lag gameplay experience on this device even during heavy gaming sessions.

Brand: Apple

Price: $1099

Specs: 6.7" 4K, 128 GB ROM, A15 Bionic

