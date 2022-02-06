5 best phones to play GTA Vice City in 2022

More than 20 years have passed since players first took up the role of Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City, and the game's relevance has never been in question throughout these years.

A decade has passed since the launch of the mobile version. However, its constant presence on the leaderboards in both the Play Store and the App Store suggests that it is still as much a fan-favourite as it was.

Read on to find out which phones can help gamers get the best GTA Vice City experience on mobile.

Suitable phones to play GTA Vice City in 2022

The list is arranged in ascending order of price to include phones that can provide the best GTA Vice City experience on a budget to the best phone for someone who wants to play the game.

5) Poco X3 Pro

The Poco X3 Pro comes in at a much lower price than the other phones on this list. This means that there are inevitable tradeoffs here, particularly the display quality. Additionally, heavy UI makes for a sub-optimum day-to-day user experience.

Users who are not concerned about these things can go ahead and get their Poco X3 now and start playing GTA Vice City on it at medium settings without any issues.

Brand: Xiaomi

Price: $285

Specifications: 120 Hz 6.67" IPS LCD HDR10+ screen, Snapdragon 860 Chip, 8GB of RAM and 256GB ROM.

4) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The company's latest flagship, this phone improves on the specs of the Poco X3 with one of the best displays on the market while still keeping the price lower than other premium phones. The large AMOLED screen with no notch provides for excellent day-to-day use along with no hiccups in GTA Vice City gameplay.

Brand: Samsung

Price: $788

Specs: 8K 6.8" AMOLED 2X, 12GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Snapdragon 888 (US and China) Exynos 2100 (International).

3) OnePlus 10 Pro

With OnePlus officially exiting the mid-range market entirely with the 10 Pro, the premium price brings with it many benefits, including one of the best GTA Vice City experiences the mobile world can offer.

The higher refresh rate screen, superior processor, and GPU make the phone an ideal choice for readers who want a gaming phone which comes with great cameras and a near-stock Android UI.

Brand: OnePlus

Prize: $1059

Specs: 120 Hz refresh rate 6.67" LTPO2 AMOLED HDR10+ screen, 256GB ROM, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

2) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The latest iPhone on the market needs no introduction. Players will have to shell out a lot for this one. If their priority is to have the best processor on the market, the A15 Bionic is what they're looking for.

The big display, heat-resistant glass back, and the premium Apple experience that comes with the package are some of the reasons to consider the most expensive phone on this list.

Brand: Apple

Price: $1099

Specifications: 4K 6.7" Super Retina XDR OLED, 128 GB ROM 6GB RAM, A15 Bionic Chip.

1) Asus ROG 5S Pro

The only phone on this list specifically designed for gaming is the best phone for gamers. Players can switch between multiple heavy games and apps simultaneously without any problem, with the phone packing more processing power than some full-fledged computers.

Massive screen, impressive speakers, and over-the-top specs, this phone are for those looking for the absolute best experience playing any game, including GTA Vice City, on their phones.

Brand: Asus ROG

Price: $1589

Specs: 6.7" 144Hz AMOLED HDR10+, 18 GB RAM, 512 GB ROM, Qualcomm SM8350 SD 888 5G.

Note: This list reflects the views of the author only.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar