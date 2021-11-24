5 gameplay features that GTA Vice City did better than its predecessors

GTA Vice City implemented several features that blew its predecessors out of the water.

Even if Tommy Vercetti couldn't swim yet, it's worth noting what some of these new features were. For example, something simple like giving Tommy a voice (and, by extension, a personality) counts. It might not be revolutionary today, but it greatly distinguished GTA Vice City from the previous games in the series.

Thus, it's worth looking back at some of these features. There are far more than just five improvements, but these generally vary by their very nature.

Five gameplay features present in GTA Vice City that are better than what the previous games did

5) Cheat codes

GTA Vice City's cheat codes continued with what GTA 3 did right but added some extra codes for fun. Most of the new cheat codes are tied to changing the character's player model. For example, the player can use a cheat code to have Lance Vance's character model.

It's worth noting that continuing to use some of GTA 3's cheat codes makes it better than its 2D predecessors. Not having to enter a specific name at the start of the game in a particular cheat code is convenient for GTA Vice City players.

4) A voiced protagonist

Tommy Vercetti is a memorable protagonist (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most significant changes to GTA Vice City over its predecessors is the inclusion of a voiced protagonist. Ray Liotta voices Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City, adding much depth to the protagonist. It's good for two primary reasons. First, it makes Tommy Vercetti a more engaging protagonist to follow.

Second, it means that he can interact with other characters without blindly obeying whatever is given to him. Some of GTA Vice City's most memorable moments come from these interactions, which is only possible thanks to Tommy Vercetti being a voiced protagonist.

3) 100% Completion

Tommy's new outfit, plus his bodyguards (Image via Rockstar Games)

The 2D GTA games had no 100% Completion tasks, but GTA 3 did. However, GTA 3 lacked any rewards for players who aimed to get 100% Completion. So it didn't genuinely incentivize them to attempt it.

GTA Vice City changed that, as it now gives the players several rewards for achieving 100% Completion:

200% Health

200% Armor

Infinite ammunition

Tommy Vercetti can recruit up to three bodyguards in the Vercetti Estate

The Frankie Outfit

Tommy Vercetti's vehicles have double durability

2) More properties

Some properties also have an interior that players can visit, unlike GTA Vice City's predecessors (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ignoring the 2D universe's convoluted saving systems for a moment, one has to understand that GTA 3 only had a few safehouses. There were no purchasable properties or safehouses, either.

GTA 3 only had three safehouses, whereas GTA Vice City had nine. That doesn't include properties in which the latter game has an additional nine for Tommy Vercetti to purchase.

1) More vehicle diversity

Players couldn't fly helicopters before GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City introduced motorcycles and helicopters into the 3D universe. Likewise, they incorporated several new automobiles for players to drive around in, making its overall vehicle diversity quite respectable.

On a related note, GTA Vice City's vehicle durability is vastly superior to GTA 3's, making it less frustrating for players who would otherwise have to find new vehicles more often.

