5 best phones to play Pokemon Sleep

After a long wait, we are closer to the official launch of the Pokemon Sleep app on iOS and Android. The game has unique features that will help register your sleeping habits and encourage every user to get a good night's sleep. Pokemon Sleep will be launching in the US on July 19, 2023, and users will also be rewarded for completing the sleeping tasks with more Drowsy Power for Snorlax, the official character of the game.

But to properly play Pokemon Sleep, you will need a smartphone with a good accelerometer sensor to record your sleeping patterns. Also, one with long battery life is recommended, as the gaming app will track your sleep overnight for accurate results. Fulfilling these requirements, we list the top five smartphones that accurately use the Pokemon Sleep app and provide better results.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five smartphones to play Pokemon Sleep

1) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($999)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has some of the greatest specs you're likely to find on an Android phone. A large 6.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display is supported by a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and offers different RAM and storage variants up to 12GB and 1TB, respectively.

It has multiple 5G bands, Wi-Fi ac support, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C connectors that are all supported in terms of communication protocols. The phone features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W wireless and 45W rapid wired charging, although it doesn't come with a charger. All these specs make it a great all-rounder smartphone that fulfills the requirements for Pokemon Sleep.

Device Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6.8-inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 2K resolution Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 5,000mAh, 45W Wired, 15W Wireless

2) Apple iPhone 14 Pro ($935)

The best Apple phone available right now for under $1,000 is the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. It includes a gorgeous 6.1-inch display, great cameras, and a new Dynamic Island for notification alerts. It's difficult to imagine anything seriously wrong with this smartphone, and it's ideal for anyone who loves a compact form factor.

The phone also retains the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate support like the iPhone 13 Pro. Whether you run any high-end title, most games also run super impressively on this smartphone.

Device Apple iPhone 14 Pro Display 6.1-inches, LTPO, Retina OLED, 120Hz Processor Apple A16 Bionic Battery 3,200mAh, 20W Wired, 15W Wireless

3) OnePlus 11 ($599)

OnePlus 11 5G is an excellent device with a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ curved LPTO AMOLED display panel. The front display is securely protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, just like the back panel. Like all the other flagship smartphones, it also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a RAM variant of up to 16GB.

Its 5,000mAh battery is designed to provide a day's worth of battery life reliably. Another further perk is that the company has included a 100W SuperVOOC charger in the retail package, which charges the smartphone in under 30 minutes.

Device OnePlus 11 Display 6.7-inches 120Hz LTPO3 Fluid AMOLED, 2K resolution Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Battery 5,000mAh, 100W Wired

4) Nothing Phone 2 ($599)

The Nothing Phone 2 is a great smartphone recently launched after much anticipation, and tries to carry on the super successful Nothing Phone 1's legacy. The phone has the same flat edges as the model from the previous year, but the rear panel has been slightly curved to make it more comfortable to hold. There are new Glyph lighting notifications as well.

With up to 12 GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, it is now powered by the most recent version, the Nothing OS 2.0. It also has all the necessary sensors, including NFC and wireless charging support.

Device Nothing Phone 2 Display 6.7-inches 120Hz LTPO OLED, Full HD resolution Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Battery 4,700mAh, 45W Wired, 15W Wireless

5) Google Pixel 7a ($399)

Lastly, we have the Google Pixel 7a, which finally supports a fast refresh display, unlike its predecessors. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display, with a 90Hz maximum screen refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. A 4,385mAh battery powers the Google Pixel 7a which supports 18W conventional charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

But the best part about this smartphone is that it comes with the latest software support, and with the Google Tensor G2, it can handle all types of tasks, including playing heavy games, quite easily. Overall, it's a quite capable midrange smartphone and can be easily considered for playing the Pokemon Sleep game.

Device Google Pixel 7a Display 6.1-inches 90Hz OLED, Full HD resolution Processor Google Tensor G2 Battery 4,385mAh, 18W Wired, 7.5W Wireless

This concludes our list of the top five smartphones you can use to play the Pokemon Sleep app effectively. All the phones mentioned in the list come with all the necessary hardware support and come with good battery life so that you can enjoy the app without any hiccups.