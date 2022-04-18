5 best phones to play Ragnarok Mobile in 2022

Ragnarok Mobile is one of the most popular mobile role-playing games because of its stunning graphics and unique gameplay. It entails taking on the role of a hero to save the world from evil. The game features some incredible graphics, which necessitates the use of a powerful gaming phone to be fully appreciated.

A smartphone will enhance your gaming experience and allow you to play Ragnarok Mobile professionally and as a content creator. Look for a phone with a powerful processor, extended battery life, plenty of RAM, and a clear display.

Five great gaming phones for Ragnarok Mobile in 2022

Redmi 9 Power

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Asus Zenfone 8

Samsung S21 Ultra

Asus ROG 5S Pro

5) Redmi 9 Power

Cost: $144

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Display: 6.5-inch screen

Back Camera: 48 MP

Front Camera: 8 MP

Redmi is one of the newest entrants into the gaming phone market, but it has quickly delivered some fantastic gaming phones. Not only are they suitable for gaming, but they also contain numerous distinctive properties.

The Redmi 9 Power comes with a slew of gaming features, including a unique gaming mode that makes it ideal for casual gaming. It is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, making it ideal for games like Ragnarok Mobile.

This device also features a 48 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

4) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Cost: $450

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

Display: 6.7-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Samsung is among the most well-known brands for economical gaming, so if you're looking for a good budget phone to play Ragnarok Mobile with, the Galaxy M52 5G could be the ideal choice. It features an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate screen for the best gaming experience.

It comes with a 6.7-inch screen and 6 GB of RAM, making it great for gaming. The high power life of the 5000 mAh battery allows you to play games like BGMI without worrying about battery problems.

3) Asus Zenfone 8

Cost: $594

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Display: 5.9-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 12 MP

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128 GB of storage, and 8 GB of RAM, this gaming phone is the best among top Asus gaming phones. It has a 5.9-inch display, perfect for titles that require lots of graphics, such as PUBG.

This gaming phone was created with content makers and professional gamers in mind. Hence, it comes with a 64-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera for live-streaming games and creating incredible content videos.

2) Samsung S21 Ultra

Cost: $700

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Exynos 2100

Display: 6.8-inch screen

Back Camera: 108 MP

Front Camera: 40 MP

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of Samsung's most recent offerings, including a 6.8-inch game display screen with some of the best gaming graphics available. It boasts an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor and a 120 Hz display screen, letting gamers play titles without any lag.

On the back of the Samsung S21 Ultra are a 108 MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 10 MP lenses. It's ideal for mobile games like Ragnarok Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile.

1) Asus ROG 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

Display: 6.7-inch screen

Back Camera: 64 MP

Front Camera: 24 MP

Without the Asus ROG 5S Pro, this list would be incomplete, as it is widely regarded as the best gaming phone ever created. Thanks to 18 GB of RAM and the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 processor, users will have the most pleasing gaming experience they've ever had.

This gaming device has features similar to the greatest gaming laptops on the market. It has a 6.7-inch screen, a frame rate of 144 Hz, and 512 GB of storage, making it ideal for titles like Ragnarok Mobile, Arena of Valor, and BGMI.

Note: The above list entirely represents the author's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer