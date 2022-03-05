5 best phones to play Rise of Kingdoms in 2022

Rise of Kingdoms is a viral real-time mobile game on the market, popular among players because of its graphic, intensive gameplay. Although supported on every phone, playing this title on a good gaming device will help users play it without freezing or lagging.

Good gaming phones should have the latest operating system capable of running games smoothly.

Five great phones choices for Rise of Kingdoms

Poco X3 Pro

Apple iPhone SE

Samsung M12

Samsung Galaxy S20

Oneplus 8

5) Poco X3 Pro (Cost: $238)

POCO @POCOGlobal

In 2021, we were able to launch 6 devices globally.

Hitting more than 20 million smartphone shipments in one single year.

For Our first launch of 2022, Let's recap!In 2021, we were able to launch 6 devices globally.Hitting more than 20 million smartphone shipments in one single year.For #POCOX3Pro alone, has shipped more than 8 million units globally. Our first launch of 2022, Let's recap! In 2021, we were able to launch 6 devices globally.Hitting more than 20 million smartphone shipments in one single year.For #POCOX3Pro alone, has shipped more than 8 million units globally. https://t.co/7rJ5y0PBnu

The Poco X3 Pro is a low-cost smartphone with a 6.67-inch screen, a Snapdragon 860 chipset, and a 5160mAh battery, making it ideal for graphically demanding games.

Lengthy gaming sessions and even streaming are possible thanks to the smartphone's long battery life and good chipset. Gamers can purchase this low-cost phone to play graphically demanding games such as Rise of Kingdoms.

4) Apple iPhone SE ($394)

This nearly two-year-old Apple phone is still a top choice among gaming phones available today. The A13 chip, still one of the best chipsets on the market, will be supported for at least another five years as an Apple product.

A good chipset helps in running games smoothly, after all.

3) Samsung M12 (Cost: $189)

It's one of the best budget gaming phones on the market, capable of handling graphically demanding games like PUBG and Rise of Kingdoms without lagging or freezing. The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a 6.5-inch display screen and an Octa-Core processor for enhanced gaming performance.

The smartphone is powered by a large 6000 mAh battery, enabling long gaming sessions.

2) Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cost: $544)

Samsung India @SamsungIndia #Samsung The #SingleTake feature on the Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra with revolutionary AI lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats. So you can choose your best shot from up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Tweet to try it out! #GalaxyS20 The #SingleTake feature on the Galaxy S20 | S20+ | S20 Ultra with revolutionary AI lets you shoot for up to 10 seconds and get back a variety of formats. So you can choose your best shot from up to 10 photos and 4 videos. Tweet to try it out! #GalaxyS20 #Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a powerful smartphone with a stylish design ideal for games like PUBG and BGMI. Despite its expensive cost, it delivers excellent performance and is also very user-friendly.

The Snapdragon 865 processor gives this phone exceptional performance, making it one of the best gaming phones on the market. Because of its slim and attractive design, the gadget fits effortlessly in the palm, allowing players to enjoy the game pleasantly.

1) Oneplus 8 (Cost: $380)

The OnePlus 8 is approaching its second anniversary, which means its price is dropping dramatically. A near-flagship chip, fantastic cameras, a beautiful display, and the quick charging experience that made the OnePlus famous are all on offer here for a reasonable price, making this the best budget phone in the market.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer