5 best RPG games to buy during Steam Winter Sale 2021

For players who always wanted to try out a role-playing game (RPG), but refrained due to high prices, Steam Winter Sale 2021 presents a golden opportunity.

RPG remains one of the most beloved game genres, because of the near-infinite amount of gameplay opportunities it provides. Another aspect that makes RPGs so immersive is the massive world that functions just like real life and boasts incredible depth.

This listicle will be suggesting five RPG games that players can get huge deals on during Steam Winter Sale 2021.

Which RPGs are a must-pick during Steam Winter Sale 2021?

From a massive collection of role-playing games from Steam, it is hard to pick only five of them. However, for this listicle, here are five RPGs to buy during the Steam Winter Sale 2021:

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Dark Souls 3

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

Cyberpunk 2077

1) Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Developer/Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: May 18, 2015

Price and Discount: 7.99 USD/ 160 INR (80% discount)

The world of Witcher has gained a lot of attention since the release of the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill. For those who haven't yet delved into this realm of monster hunting, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 is the ideal time to do so.

Apart from monster hunting, the game also provides its players with explorable regions and activities throughout its gameplay. The entire package arrives with a massive discount of 80 percent, which makes it a complete bargain.

2) Dark Souls 3

The third installment to Dark Souls franchise (Image via FromSoftware)

Developer/Publisher: FromSoftware Inc.

Release Date: March 24, 2016

Price and Discount: 14.99 USD/ 1074 INR (75% discount)

What makes the Dark Souls franchise so special is its complex world that is teeming with unforgiving bosses. Dark Souls 3 has remained one of the finest releases in the entire franchise and boasts exceptional storytelling through its environment and soundtrack.

For players who are always up for a challenge, Dark Souls 3 is the perfect game to get during the Steam Winter Sale 2021.

3) Horizon Zero Dawn

The vivid world of Horizon Zero Dawn (Image via Guerrilla Games)

Developer/Publisher: Guerrilla Games/ PlayStation PC LLC

Release Date: February 28, 2017

Price and Discount: 24.99 USD/ 549 INR (50% discount)

The multi-award-winning action role-playing title arrived on the PC platform back on 7 August 2020. The game takes the players on an adventure full of fights in order to discover the past and future of its protagonist Aloy.

The entire world is full of mecha-dinosaur creatures and is super vibrant to explore, so getting the game at half-price makes it a must-pick.

4) The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim

The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim (Image via Bethesda Games)

Developer/Publisher: Bethesda Game Studios

Release Date: November 11, 2011

Price and Discount: 15.99 USD/ 719 INR (60% discount)

The open-world role-playing game has been around for a long time and is considered to be the best in its genre. Players take the quest to defeat a dragon named Alduin the World-Eater, by playing as the protagonist named Dragonborn.

Elder Scroll allows players to take up various gameplay styles and explore a huge open world. Having such a huge seller at 60% off is a complete bargain.

5) Cyberpunk 2077

The living and breathing Night City in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Developer/Publisher: CD Projekt Red

Release Date: September 17, 2020

Price and Discount: 29.99 USD/ 1499 INR (60% discount)

When Cyberpunk 2077 was first introduced as a futuristic role-playing game, it took the world by storm. Unfortunately, upon release, the game didn’t live up to its promise due to technical problems. Having said that, it surely did redeem itself by making the necessary fixes.

For players wanting to experience the lively Night City of Cyberpunk 2077, the Steam Winter Sale 2021 might just be the moment they've been waiting for.

