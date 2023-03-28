5 best ways to secure your Microsoft Outlook account

Microsoft Outlook (formerly known as Hotmail) is one of the most popular email clients worldwide. But the reason an account is so important is that if you have a Windows PC, it'll allow you to sign in and sync your data.

However, with so much important information being sent and received through emails, it's crucial to secure your account from hackers, as they can easily steal your login credentials via phishing links and malicious advertisements.

In this article, we'll talk about the five best ways to secure your Microsoft Outlook account so you can keep your personal information safe from all the latest scams.

How to protect sensitive information in Microsoft Outlook account? Exploring 5 tips to secure your data

1) Set a strong password

First and foremost, set a strong password for your Microsoft Outlook account. It should contain at least 10-12 characters with letters (both uppercase and lowercase), numbers, and symbols, and shouldn't include any personal information or common words.

A strong password is the first line of defense you can set against the hacker trying to steal your data and changing it every once in a while will make your account more secure than ever. So if you like, you can check the "Make me change my password every 72 days" box to keep the password fresh and unpredictable.

2) Enable two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is an important security feature that adds an extra layer of protection to your Microsoft Outlook account. Even if someone cracks the login credentials, they won't be able to make their way into the profile because of this step.

2FA usually requires a code from the Google Authenticator app or a text message sent to your registered mobile number to log in. With this security feature enabled, your Microsoft Outlook account will get an additional layer of protection, which will save you even in cases of stolen passwords or leaks.

3) Add an alternative email address and phone

Another essential security measure is to add extra security information to your Microsoft Outlook account to make it easier to recover if it's hacked. Add an alternative email address and phone number so you can easily restore access quickly if you ever lose it.

Make sure the data you provide like phone numbers and alternate email addresses is up to date as this information can help keep your account safe.

4) Check recent activities

On the Recent Activity page, you can see when and where your account was accessed, including successful sign-ins. If you receive an email notifying you of unusual activities, this is the only way to confirm that the activity was done by you or someone else.

If you find something that doesn't look right, click on the issue to report it to Microsoft and resolve it as soon as possible.

5) Avoid suspicious links

Hackers often use phishing links in the form of email attachments or by disguising them as legitimate sites. If not careful, this could easily steal all your data in a minute.

Be cautious when clicking on links or downloading attachments as they can contain malware, especially if they are from an unknown sender or look suspicious. Microsoft will never ask for your password, so don't reply to any suspicious email asking for personal information, even if it claims to be from the company itself.

Every time you receive suspicious links or attachments, try to check the URL and if the link doesn't seem legitimate enough, avoid clicking on it. You can also check it with a phishing URL detector to be on the safe side.

In conclusion, securing your Microsoft Outlook account is essential to protect your sensitive information. The aforementioned tips will help you reduce the risk of your profile being compromised. Remember to enable 2FA authentication, use a strong password, and be careful with links and attachments.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

