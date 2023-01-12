5 common mistakes with gaming laptops you need to avoid today

Gaming laptops are becoming increasingly popular as they allow gamers to take their gaming experience with them on the go. However, as with any technology, there are some common mistakes you are probably making that are destroying your laptop.

We'll discuss some of the most common mistakes you must avoid today to get the most out of your laptops. Whether you're a casual player or a professional, following these tips will ensure more optimal performance and longevity on your laptop.

Not updating and 4 other mistakes you should avoid with your gaming laptops

1) Not cleaning

It's not new that gaming laptops have louder fans and require more air intake, which means more dust is sucked into the laptop. This blocks the airflow and may result in overheating, which as a result, will reduce the performance of the laptops.

So ensure to clean your laptop a couple of times a year. The amount of dust inside the laptop usually depends on your surroundings, so try your best to keep your laptop in a dust-free environment.

2) Gaming on battery

Avoid gaming on battery for better battery life (Image via Onur Binay/Unsplash)

Although it is really convenient to play games on battery, there are many bad consequences. Playing games while your laptop is not charging puts a heavier load on your battery since more power must be expended at once.

The performance of the laptops is nowhere near as good compared to those directly plugged into the wall. So, simply plugging your laptop directly will give better performance. And who doesn't like better FPS?

Also, playing on battery requires multiple recharges as the battery drains a lot faster, this will put your laptop going through multiple cycles of recharge, which ultimately results in killing the battery life.

3) Not opening laptops with care

There are a lot of complaints regarding the hinges of the laptops. Unfortunately, many popular gaming laptops are known to have issues with the hinges, and they break over time.

The best way to ensure this doesn't happen is to not rip open the lid from the corner with a lot of force, instead, gently open it from the middle. This will spread the pressure.

4) Not updating

Updates usually fix common problems and improve performance, so it is advised to keep your device up to date. Unfortunately, it's not as easy as it seems.

The basic windows update is an effortless and quick task that is also handled by the laptop automatically unless you've disabled that option. However, there are some important applications that you need to update from the Microsoft store manually.

Also, ensure that you're running the latest version of your laptop's graphics driver, whether from Nvidia or AMD, since they get regular updates with the new games launching.

5) Gaming with Optimus

Most gaming laptops these days come with Optimus. Put simply, on a gaming laptop, there is an integrated Graphics Processor and a Discrete Graphics Processor.

If you're not using GPU-intensive tasks, the frames are rendered through the IGPU, which is perfect as it uses less power. However, when a GPU-intensive task is launched, the frames are rendered through the dGPU, which sends the output to the IGPU and the screen.

This creates a bottleneck situation since IGPU is acting in the middle. So, if your laptop has a MUX switch or advanced Optimus, which means the dGPU connects directly to the screen, make sure to use it for increased performance.

These are the most common mistakes you probably make while using your laptop. Make sure you follow these practical solutions and avoid making these mistakes if you want to get the most out of your laptop.

Neglecting these mistakes such as not updating the drivers, not handling them with care, and not cleaning kills the laptop. So, make sure you don't ignore these small things which will ensure that your laptop lasts for years.

Poll : Which one would you prefer for gaming? Gaming Laptops Gaming Consoles 0 votes