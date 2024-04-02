5 features that the rumored Xbox handheld needs to be better than Steam Deck and Switch 2

Rumors of an Xbox handheld console have been doing the rounds on the internet. With the portable gaming market booming thanks to the popularity of devices like the Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and the ROG Ally, it appears Microsoft may be looking for a way to enter this segment.

To carve out a niche for itself, Microsoft's rumored device will need to offer compelling features that surpass its competitors. While there is no official information about what this rumored handheld could be like, the gaming community has begun speculating.

So, what exactly should Microsoft prioritize? In this article, we list five features that could make the Xbox handheld a must-have for gamers.

Note: This article covers expectations for an unreleased device based on rumors and fan speculations. The article is based solely on the writer's opinions.

5 features that could make the rumored Xbox handheld a great device

1) Local and Cloud gaming

Microsoft could integrate local and cloud gaming for a seamless and high-quality experience (Image via Steam)

While game streaming is growing in popularity, having a device that relies solely on cloud streaming can be a huge drawback for the handheld. While the PlayStation Portal offered a robust library of PS5 games, its reliance on a stable internet connection and a PlayStation 5 console held it back from appealing to some gamers.

It would be great if the rumored handheld would offer powerful hardware that can run games locally like that of Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck for offline play. However, Steam Deck and Switch cannot run games with the highest visual quality. Here, Microsoft could have an edge if it decides to integrate Xbox Cloud Gaming into the Xbox handheld for a higher-quality experience.

2) High refresh rate OLED displays

The handheld can feature a high refresh rate screen for a fluid viewing experience (Image via Steam)

Both the base model Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck were launched with an LCD display. However, OLED models for both handhelds were launched soon after. OLED displays offer superior contrast, deeper blacks, and richer colors. This makes games look more vibrant and visually stunning, especially in well-lit environments or outdoors.

By offering a high refresh rate OLED display like the ROG Ally, the Xbox handheld would not only be visually competitive but also elevate the overall experience when gaming on the device.

3) Ergonomics and controls

Steam Deck and Switch cause hand fatigue during longer gaming sessions (Image via Nintendo)

The Switch's detachable Joy-Con controllers offer versatility but they've been criticized for an issue known as joystick drift. It is a problem where the controller registers movement even when the joystick isn't being touched.

However, the Steam Deck and ROG Ally feature a more robust control scheme and button layout although their size and weight can cause hand fatigue during longer play sessions.

The rumored handheld should have good ergonomics for long gaming sessions. Microsoft can also introduce detachable controls like the JoyCons to enhance controls and ergonomics without making the device feel heavy.

4. Competitive Pricing

Proper pricing can help Microsoft carve out a niche for the handheld (Image via Nintendo)

The Switch and Steam Deck are at different ends of the price spectrum. The Switch is a more affordable option with limited functionality while the Steam Deck offers PC-like power and experience at a premium cost.

Finding the right price point will be important for the Xbox handheld. It needs to be powerful enough to run modern games and Xbox-exclusive titles without breaking the bank. If Microsoft manages to strike a balance between features and pricing, the rumored Xbox handheld can become popular amongst gamers.

5. Xbox Ecosystem

Seamless integration with the Xbox services can make handheld appealing to existing Xbox owners (Image via Microsoft)

While the price point is a crucial factor, Microsoft also needs to offer a good reason for existing Xbox Series X and S owners to consider it. It could implement Xbox's Quick Resume functionality for seamless integration with the existing Xbox ecosystem. The device should also feature remote play features like the PlayStation Portal.

A feature that allows gamers to remotely stream games from Xbox Series X to the handheld or let users to pick up exactly where they left off on a console is desirable.

Additionally, features like cross-save and cross-play between the handheld and consoles would further enhance the appeal of the rumored Xbox handheld for existing Xbox users.

By prioritizing the above features, the possible Xbox handheld has the potential to become a major player in the portable gaming market, offering a compelling alternative to the Switch and Steam Deck.