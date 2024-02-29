5 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings you need to change first on PS5

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings offer quite a fair bit of variety, allowing users to customize and fine-tune their PS5 experience. As is with every modern PS5 release, readers can choose between multiple graphics modes and miscellaneous other gameplay settings, which were not a staple of console gaming until the dawn of the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X.

A breakdown of five such essential Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings that should be reconfigured to offer an improved experience for your PS5 can be found in this article.

5 Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings you must change on your PS5

Controller-oriented settings

Controller settings (Image via Square Enix)

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings also extend to the controllers, which are an integral part of the PlayStation 5 experience. A list of general, essential controller settings are listed below:

Transmission Dialogue Playback Device set to Standard Speakers.

Lock-On Switching set to use the D-Pad.

Horizontal and Vertical camera controls set to Normal instead of Inverted.

Responsiveness set to either 2 or 3 for more precise camera control.

Disabling the Motion Sensor Function.

A full list of the best Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth controller settings can be found here.

Graphics and Performance

Graphics settings (Image via Square Enix)

Readers can choose from a total of two graphics modes in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings - one for Graphics and the other for Performance. Graphics mode prioritizes a crisper-looking image at the cost of lower frame rates (30 frames per second), while Performance mode targets 60 frames per second at the cost of a lower image resolution.

Most readers will want to use the Performance preset despite the lower image quality of the 60 FPS target.

Additionally, it is also possible to calibrate the screen brightness values from a range of 0 to 10.

HDR and Display settings

HDR and video PS5 settings (Image via PlayStation)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings can also be adjusted via the PlayStation 5 settings menu itself. Simply make your way to the Settings tab and into the “Screen and Video” section to adjust the following parameters:

Resolution : Choose from 720p to 2160p (4K) resolutions. Choose as per your display.

: Choose from 720p to 2160p (4K) resolutions. Choose as per your display. VRR : If supported by your display, make sure to enable this option.

: If supported by your display, make sure to enable this option. ALLM : Auto Low Latency Mode; should be enabled if supported by your TV.

: Auto Low Latency Mode; should be enabled if supported by your TV. HDR : Enable this option to enjoy HDR content in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

: Enable this option to enjoy HDR content in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Deep Color Output : Keep this option at Automatic.

: Keep this option at Automatic. RGB Range: Keep this option at the Full preset to enjoy a more vibrant picture.

Gameplay and Difficulty settings

Gameplay and Difficulty settings (Image via Square Enix)

This section of the settings is related to gameplay and offers fine-tuned adjustments to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth difficulty, controls, and more. The major settings include:

Difficulty : Choose between Easy, Normal, or Dynamic presets. The Dynamic difficulty is a new addition and automatically boosts difficulty depending on your skill level. Readers are recommended to use either Normal or Dynamic modes.

: Choose between Easy, Normal, or Dynamic presets. The Dynamic difficulty is a new addition and automatically boosts difficulty depending on your skill level. Readers are recommended to use either Normal or Dynamic modes. Combat Style : Choose between Active and Classic modes. The Active mode offers full control of your party members in combat, much unlike the Classic mode, which has actions (except for skills) performed automatically. The Classic mode is recommended for players who do not wish to micromanage as heavily.

: Choose between Active and Classic modes. The Active mode offers full control of your party members in combat, much unlike the Classic mode, which has actions (except for skills) performed automatically. The Classic mode is recommended for players who do not wish to micromanage as heavily. Subtitles : Choose between Dialogue & Speaker Name, Dialogue Only and Off options. Use as per your preference.

: Choose between Dialogue & Speaker Name, Dialogue Only and Off options. Use as per your preference. Terrain Action Guide: Displays an icon if the surface can be interacted with. Most readers will want to leave this on.

Language Text and Audio settings

Audio and subtitle settings (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings allow players to freely swap between multiple voice-overs and subtitles. Unfortunately, these changes require a restart of the game to take effect. A list of all options is provided below:

Subtitles

Japanese

English

French

German

Italian

Spanish

Brazilian Portuguese

Latin American Spanish

Voice-over

Japanese

English

French

German

Use whatever combination you please.

Following these Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth settings should allow for an optimal experience.