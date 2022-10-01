5 GPUs to pair with AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD recently launched their new Ryzen 9 7900X processor. This chip is a part of the Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 lineup. It comes with 12 cores and 24 threads.

The Ryzen 9 7900X is a flagship entry in the Zen 4 lineup alongside the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X.

The Ryzen 9 7900X has been priced at $549, similar to the last-gen Ryzen 9 5900X (at launch). However, it is 10-15% faster than its last-gen equivalent. The chip beats the Core i9 12900KS in gaming workloads while costing less.

Many gamers are buying the Ryzen 9 7900X for their gaming rig. However, they must also buy a capable and fast GPU to utilize the chip's full potential.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT, and 3 other amazing graphics cards for the Ryzen 9 7900X

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4090 ($1,599)

The Geforce RTX 4090 Founders' Edition (Image via Nvidia)

Nvidia will launch their flagship Ada Lovelace GPU on October 12, 2022. Upon launch, the RTX 4090 will become the best-performing GPU in the market.

With 24 GB of GDDR6X memory and next-generation architecture, the RTX 4090 packs some serious heat. It can deliver up to three times the performance of the RTX 3090 Ti.

When paired with the premium Ryzen 9 7900X, the RTX 4090 makes for one of the most powerful gaming rigs available on the market.

2) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 Ti ($1100)

The MSI RTX 3090 Ti Suprim X (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3090 Ti is currently the best-performing graphics card on the market. This GPU has currently been discounted by a solid $800 margin, which makes purchasing it a good idea these days.

Wootware Computers @wootware



Specs:

Ryzen 5900X

Fuma 2

Crosshair VIII Extreme

HyperX Fury 64GB

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB

Galax RTX 3090 Ti (x2)

Corsair AX1600i

Fractal Design Torrent



Thanks for letting us put this together for you Gustan!!

The RTX 3090 Ti provides a solid 4K gaming experience in all AAA video games out there. This graphics card comes with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory, which is based on a wide 384-bit bus, 10,752 CUDA cores, 112 ROPs, and 336 TMUs. Nvidia squeezed the AD102 GPU with a 450 W power limit and increased clock speeds.

When paired with the Ryzen 9 7900X, the RTX 3090 Ti will make for a high-end and one of the costliest gaming rigs money can buy.

3) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3090 ($950)

The ASUS ROG Strix Geforce RTX 3090 OC EVA Edition Gaming (Image via Newegg)

The Geforce RTX 3090 is the first BFGPU (Big Ferocious GPU) Nvidia made. When it was launched back in 2020, the graphics card had a price tag of $1499. It is still quite capable of gaming at 4K resolutions.

The RTX 3090 can now be purchased for less than $1000. If users look in the used market, they can buy it for even less. This makes it a solid pair with the Ryzen 9 7900X.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT ($949)

The Sapphire Radeon RX 6950 XT Nitro+ (Image via Newegg)

The AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT is the best-in-class offering from Team Red. This graphics card is a slightly overclocked and less power-efficient version of the RX 6900 XT. It has been built for 4K gaming.

Gamers can pair this GPU with the Ryzen 9 7900X to enjoy a premium, high-resolution experience in most AAA titles. It has been discounted by $150 and can now be bought for $949.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT ($699)

The Sapphire NiTRO+ RX 6900 XT SE Gaming OC (Image via Newegg)

The original RX 6900 XT is a decent gaming option in 2022. All modern AAA titles can run at 4K. When it was initially launched in 2020, the graphics card was ridiculed for being terrible value for the $1000 price tag.

However, recently AMD slashed the prices by a solid $300 margin. Thus, for $700, the RX 6900 XT is a solid option for a premium experience.

