5 most popular CPUs in 2023 so far

The most popular CPUs in 2023 are becoming increasingly clear as we approach the halfway point of the year. Compared to those released a few years ago, modern offerings come equipped with an array of advanced technology that significantly enhances their performance and functionality. The market has seen a surge in the release of powerful CPUs and some of them have stood out as the most popular in 2023 so far.

Intel processors now feature separate Efficiency and Performance cores, enabling them to optimize power consumption and boost processing power as needed. Meanwhile, AMD has incorporated the latest RDNA2 technology into its integrated Radeon Graphics, improving their overall graphics performance and efficiency.

This article lists five of the most popular CPUs of 2023 so far.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Most popular CPUs in 2023 for every budget

1) Intel Core i3 13100

Cores 4 Threads 8 Socket FCLGA1700 Performance-core Base frequency 3.40 GHz Performance-core Max Turbo frequency 4.50 GHz Max TDP 89 W Integrated graphics UHD 730

In the entry level category, the Intel Core i3 13100 is one of the most popular CPUs in 2023. Being a four-core processor, it doesn't come with any Efficient cores, and has only Performance variants. It supports DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 port.

Released in January this year, the i3 13100 offers a great alternative to the older Ryzen 3 5300G. Until AMD releases a Ryzen 3 CPU in its new Ryzen 7000 lineup, the i3 13100 will continue its reign in the budget CPU segment.

Priced around $149

2) Intel Core i5 13400

Cores 10 Threads 16 Socket FCLGA1700 Efficient-core Base frequency 1.80 GHz Performance-core Max Turbo frequency 4.60 GHz Max TDP 154 W Integrated graphics UHD 730

We have another contender from Intel in the lower mid-range section, the i5 13400. Although it's the base i5 model, it now comes with 10 cores and 16 threads. six of them are Performance cores, and four are Efficient.

The i5 13400 packs 9.5MB L2 cache and 20MB L3 cache (Intel Smart Cache). Both the Efficient and Performance cores have separate base and turbo frequencies. It also has an "F" version, which is cheaper, and comes without any integrated GPU.

Priced around $240

3) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

Cores 6 Threads 12 Socket AM5 Base clock 4.70 GHz Max Boost clock 5.30 GHz Default TDP 105 W Integrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphics based on RDNA2

In the upper mid-range category, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is one of the most popular CPUs in 2023. The Ryzen 5 7600X is an unlocked gaming processor and is based on the 5nm TSMC FinFET architecture.

It has 6MB L2 cache and 32MB L3 cache. One of the most highlighted features of this CPU is the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. Like the previous generation, it is also based on the latest RDNA2 technology. It has two cores, 400 GPU base, and 2200MHz graphics frequency.

Priced around $249

4) Intel Core i7 13700K

Cores 16 Threads 24 Socket FCLGA1700 Efficient-core Base frequency 2.50 GHz Performance-core Max Turbo frequency 5.30 GHz Max TDP 253 W Integrated graphics UHD 770

So far, the Intel Core i7 13700K is the most popular high-end gaming CPU of 2023. Rigged with eight Performance cores and eight Efficient cores, this is a pretty powerful overclockable processor.

It comes with the latest Intel UHD 770 integrated GPU, and has 24MB L2 cache and 30 MB Intel Smart Cache. The i7 13700K also has a cheaper "F" model. Interested buyers should consider pairing it with a Z790 series motherboard for best overclocking capabilities.

Priced around $398

5) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Cores 16 Threads 32 Socket AM5 Base clock 4.20 GHz Max Boost clock 5.70 GHz Default TDP 120 W Integrated graphics AMD Radeon Graphics based on RDNA2

Alongside the new i9 13900K, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is one of the most popular CPUs this year, and it comes in the enthusiast-tier. Supercharged with the new AMD 3D V-Cache technology, it has lower latency and faster gaming performance.

The 7950X3D features Precision Boost 2 technology and dual-core AMD Radeon Graphics. Like other Ryzen 9 series processors, it doesn't come with any CPU cooler either. Before buying it, buyers should be aware that it doesn't support DDR4 memory.

Priced around $707

2023 is going to be an exciting year. Intel might further upgrade its Efficient and Performance cores in its upcoming 14th gen Meteor Lake CPUs. AMD may introduce its Ryzen 8000 series with more advanced chiplet technology. With so many upcoming launches, the rest of the year will be pretty exciting for PC gamers.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

