Is Intel Core i5 10600K worth buying over Core i3 13100 for gaming in 2023?

The Intel Core i5 10600K is a mid-range unlocked desktop processor, belonging to the 10th generation Intel Comet Lake series Core processor family. It is a 6-core, 12-thread processor, that was released in April 2020.

The i3 13100, meanwhile, is an entry-level locked desktop processor, belonging to the 13th generation Intel Raptor Lake series Core processor family. Released in January 2023, the i3 13100 comes with 4 cores and 8 threads.

Despite being a three-year-old processor with older technology and CPU architecture, the i5 10600K appears to be more powerful. The i3 13100 belongs to the latest Raptor Lake family with newer technology developed by Intel.

Aside from processing power, there are other factors to consider, such as overclocking ability and GPU bottlenecking. That said, let's see if the Intel Core i5 10600K is worth buying over the Core i3 13100 for gaming in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Intel Core i5 10600K versus Core i3 13100 for gaming in 2023

In this section, we observe a side-by-side comparison between the Intel Core i5 10600K and Core i3 13100K before listing the advantages of each processor.

Specs comparison chart between Intel Core i5 10600K and Core i3 13100:

Processor i5 10600K i3 13100 Cores 6 4 (Performance cores) Threads 12 8 Process nodes 14 nm 10 nm Max TDP 125 watts 89 watts Integrated graphics UHD 630 UHD 730 Base frequency 4.10 GHz 3.40 GHz (P-core) Max Turbo frequency 4.80 GHz 4.50 GHz (P-core) PCIe generation 3.0 4.0 and 5.0 Memory type DDR4 DDR5 Cache 12 MB Smart Cache 12 MB Smart Cache Socket LGA1200 LGA1700 Generation 10th gen (Comet Lake) 13th gen (Raptor Lake) Launch date Q2'20 Q1'23 Price Around $182 Around $150

Advantages of the Intel Core i5 10600K

More cores

More threads

Overclocking ability

Higher Max Turbo frequency

Advantages of the Intel Core i3 13100

Lower Max TDP, heavily due to the newer 10nm architecture

Much newer generation

New Performance cores

Better integrated graphics

Included stock cooler

Support for newer PCIe gen 4.0 and 5.0

Support for latest DDR5 RAM

Lower price

Final verdict

The 10th gen Core i5 10600K comes with more cores and threads, but the i3 13100 is based on newer technology. In terms of gaming performance, the i3 13100 beats the i5 10600K in most AAA and esports titles, albeit by a small margin.

The i3 13100 comes with Intel's latest Performance cores (P-cores), which is a game changer here. It also supports DDR5 memory, significantly boosting overall gaming performance. PCIe Gen 4.0 and 5.0 support helps utilize the true power of the latest graphics cards.

We can safely say that the Intel Core i3 13100 builds are more future-proof than the Core i5 10600K builds as there is a two-generation gap between the two. Since the beginning of the 8th generation Coffee Lake processors, i3 processors have included four cores, making them ideal for gaming.

The performance gap between the i3 and i5 processors began decreasing from the 8th generation. For example, the i3 8100 provided about 10% better gaming performance than the previous gen i5 7400. Even to this date, the i3 8100 has performed well with modern AAA titles.

Due to its better core and thread count, the i5 10600K beats the i3 13100 in productivity applications. But the i3 13100 beats the i5 10600K in gaming performance due to its new technology. It's cheaper and also leaves space for future expandability. A lot has changed during the two-year gap, which is why the latest generation Raptor Lake i3 has caught up with the 10th gen i5.

Our final verdict is that in 2023, the Intel Core i3 13100 is a much better gaming CPU than the Intel Core i5 10600K. In future Intel Core generations, i3 families will become even more powerful, making them a great choice for budget gamers.

