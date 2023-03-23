Is Intel Core i5 10600K worth buying over Core i3 13100 for gaming in 2023?

The Intel Core i5 10600K is a mid-range unlocked desktop processor, belonging to the 10th generation Intel Comet Lake series Core processor family. It is a 6-core, 12-thread processor, that was released in April 2020.
The i3 13100, meanwhile, is an entry-level locked desktop processor, belonging to the 13th generation Intel Raptor Lake series Core processor family. Released in January 2023, the i3 13100 comes with 4 cores and 8 threads.
Despite being a three-year-old processor with older technology and CPU architecture, the i5 10600K appears to be more powerful. The i3 13100 belongs to the latest Raptor Lake family with newer technology developed by Intel.
Aside from processing power, there are other factors to consider, such as overclocking ability and GPU bottlenecking. That said, let's see if the Intel Core i5 10600K is worth buying over the Core i3 13100 for gaming in 2023.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.
Intel Core i5 10600K versus Core i3 13100 for gaming in 2023
In this section, we observe a side-by-side comparison between the Intel Core i5 10600K and Core i3 13100K before listing the advantages of each processor.
Specs comparison chart between Intel Core i5 10600K and Core i3 13100:
Advantages of the Intel Core i5 10600K
- More cores
- More threads
- Overclocking ability
- Higher Max Turbo frequency
Advantages of the Intel Core i3 13100
- Lower Max TDP, heavily due to the newer 10nm architecture
- Much newer generation
- New Performance cores
- Better integrated graphics
- Included stock cooler
- Support for newer PCIe gen 4.0 and 5.0
- Support for latest DDR5 RAM
- Lower price
Final verdict
The 10th gen Core i5 10600K comes with more cores and threads, but the i3 13100 is based on newer technology. In terms of gaming performance, the i3 13100 beats the i5 10600K in most AAA and esports titles, albeit by a small margin.
The i3 13100 comes with Intel's latest Performance cores (P-cores), which is a game changer here. It also supports DDR5 memory, significantly boosting overall gaming performance. PCIe Gen 4.0 and 5.0 support helps utilize the true power of the latest graphics cards.
We can safely say that the Intel Core i3 13100 builds are more future-proof than the Core i5 10600K builds as there is a two-generation gap between the two. Since the beginning of the 8th generation Coffee Lake processors, i3 processors have included four cores, making them ideal for gaming.
The performance gap between the i3 and i5 processors began decreasing from the 8th generation. For example, the i3 8100 provided about 10% better gaming performance than the previous gen i5 7400. Even to this date, the i3 8100 has performed well with modern AAA titles.
Due to its better core and thread count, the i5 10600K beats the i3 13100 in productivity applications. But the i3 13100 beats the i5 10600K in gaming performance due to its new technology. It's cheaper and also leaves space for future expandability. A lot has changed during the two-year gap, which is why the latest generation Raptor Lake i3 has caught up with the 10th gen i5.
Our final verdict is that in 2023, the Intel Core i3 13100 is a much better gaming CPU than the Intel Core i5 10600K. In future Intel Core generations, i3 families will become even more powerful, making them a great choice for budget gamers.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.