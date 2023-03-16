5 ways how AI is changing the autonomous vehicle industry

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has advanced at an unprecedented level. It is currently used in the vehicle industry to make it more autonomous. A fully autonomous or self-driving vehicle can travel from one location to another without a human operator.

It uses a combination of cameras, sensors, scanners, and Artificial Intelligence to drive itself by navigating through its surroundings and avoiding any possible collision. The sensors and cameras present in the car enable it to perceive its surroundings and detect its location, and using this information, AI can map out the route and drive itself to the set destination.

5 ways AI is changing the autonomous vehicle industry

1) Improved safety

AI security features in a modern car (Image via GitHub)

Artificial Intelligence has been used in the automotive industry for a while now in the form of Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). These features were added for the security and convenience of passengers. But with the present advancement of technology, it can now do more.

Self-driving cars, with the help of AI, can detect any hazards or obstacles in the way to steer out of a possible accident. This is done with the help of various sensors and cameras placed around the car to perceive its surroundings and ensure the safety of the passenger and other vehicles and pedestrians.

2) Improved efficiency

Using radars, sensors, and AI, self-driving cars can navigate efficiently (Image via BMW)

Artificial Intelligence can make self-driving cars more efficient by planning better routes to reduce energy consumption and travel time. It does this by monitoring real-time traffic data and road conditions to find a better and more efficient route to avoid traffic congestion.

The AI is also used to control the acceleration and braking pattern of the car, reducing energy usage and wear and tear. This makes the vehicle more efficient and extends its lifespan.

3) More accessibility

People with disabilities or the elderly with issues preventing them from driving can benefit largely from self-driving cars. Artificial Intelligence is used to make such vehicles geared toward passengers and accommodate their inabilities.

It can also be programmed to offer features that make commuting easier and more accessible. This feature includes auto-parking, wheelchair access, and voice commands. Tesla offers a useful feature called "summon," which allows the car to move forward or backward from a tight parking spot. You can also make the car drive up to you through this feature.

This technology will provide more autonomy for those who can't drive while providing a safe and reliable mode of transport.

4) Lowers traffic

Self-driving cars would lower traffic jams (Image via rdworldonline)

Through Artificial Intelligence, self-driving cars can communicate with each other and share real-time traffic data by which they can avoid that area and choose an alternative route, lowering traffic congestion. This also helps distribute traffic across different routes, ensuring a route is not completely congested.

AI-enabled self-driving cars can significantly reduce traffic congestion and ensure that roads are safer and more efficient for everyone.

5) Better for the environment

Daylen Yang @daylenyang



No human driver!!

Light rain and wet roads 🌧️

So. Many. Hills. Always fun to ride around in a fully autonomous @Waymo . Here's a timelapse of the 50 minute ride I took yesterday.No human driver!!Light rain and wet roads 🌧️So. Many. Hills. Always fun to ride around in a fully autonomous @Waymo. Here's a timelapse of the 50 minute ride I took yesterday.✅ No human driver!!✅ Light rain and wet roads 🌧️✅ So. Many. Hills. https://t.co/Q6knfAmWOT

Self-driving cars usually come in electric or hybrid engines, producing fewer greenhouse gasses than gas-powered ones. This move by the manufacturers to promote electric cars is highly beneficial for the environment.

The AI in self-driving cars can be programmed to drive in a more eco-friendly manner, as it can optimize acceleration and speed to minimize energy consumption.

Conclusion

The use of Artificial Intelligence in the autonomous vehicle industry has numerous benefits. However, this technology has a long way to go before becoming a common sighting.

There are many challenges, such as identifying objects in its path and making quick decisions. Cybersecurity risks are also important to address. There is also the question of accountability in case of an unfortunate accident.

Regardless of its challenges, Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform the automotive industry as technology grows and advances, and we continue to find out more about its application.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

