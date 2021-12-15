6 best free multiplayer games for 4 GB RAM PCs

Is 4 GB RAM enough for gaming in 2021/22? Not really. Hence spending money on games when you have a lower-end system just doesn't sound like the best idea.

But even though games are becoming more demanding day by day, there's still a ton of games (especially multiplayer) that can be enjoyed on low-end PCs with only 4 GB RAM, and that too for free, albeit at lower settings.

Even many of the newly released titles, like Valorant, are made to cater to lower-end hardware and can easily do 720p 30-60fps on all but 4 GB RAM, given you have a decent enough CPU. Also, Windows 7 will be a plus as it's less resource-intensive compared to Windows 10.

Today we will list some of the best free multiplayer games that you can enjoy along with your friends on lower-end PCs with a minimum of 4 GB RAM.

Top multiplayer games that can run on 4 GB RAM

6) Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

The team-based First Person Shooter, released over 14 years ago, still boasts over 60,000 daily players. With nine classes to choose from, players from the two teams (BLU and RED) compete for combat-based objectives.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (32/64-bit)/Vista/XP

Processor: 1.7 GHz Processor or better

Memory: 512 MB RAM, 4 GB RAM (Win 10)

DirectX: Version 8.1

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB of available space

Release Date: October 2007

Publisher: Valve

Metacritic Rating: 92/100

5) Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla (Image via Wallpaper Access)

This side-scrolling fighter has become one of the most played games on Steam due to its low hardware requirements, smooth gameplay, PvP, and crossplay on all major platforms (Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox One/Series, Switch).

Minimum Requirements:

Memory: 2 GB RAM, 4 GB RAM (Win 10)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 800 MB available space

Release Date: October 2017

Publisher: Ubisoft

Steam Rating: 84% Positive

4) League of Legends

League of Legends (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Conceived as the spiritual successor to the Warcraft III mod, 'Defense of the Ancients'(DotA), League of Legends (also known as LoL and/or simply 'League') has become one of the largest Esports titles with over a million viewers and inspired multiple spin-offs including the hit Netflix series Arcane.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

Processor: 2 GHz Processor or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM, 4 GB RAM (Win 10)

DirectX: Version 9.0

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 8 GB of available space

Release Date: October 2009

Publisher: Riot Games

Metacritic Rating: 78/100

3) Dota 2

Dota 2 (Image via Wallpaper Access)

With over half a million daily players on Steam, even after eight years of its release, this is not only the go-to MOBA for gamers on Steam but also one of the biggest esports titles in the world.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 or newer

Processor: Dual-core from Intel or AMD at 2.8 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8600, AMD Radeon HD2600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Release Date: July 2013

Publisher: Valve

Metacritic Rating: 90/100

2) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Image Via Wallpaper Access)

The staple 5v5 tactical shooter for over 21 years, Counter-Strike has come a long way from being a mod for Half-Life to becoming one of the top e-sport games with over 600,000 daily players on Steam.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7/Vista/XP

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6600 or AMD Phenom X3 8750

Memory: 2 GB RAM, 4 GB RAM (Win 10)

Graphics: 256 MB or more

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 15 GB available space

Release Date: August 2012

Publisher: Valve

Metacritic Rating: 83/100

1) Valorant

Valorant (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Ever since its release in mid-2020, this 5v5 tactical shooter (influenced by games like CS and Overwatch) has become one of the leading E-Sport games in the world with close to a million daily players (as per activeplayer).

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD 4000

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 11 GB available space

Release Date: June 2020

Publisher: Riot Games

Metacritic Rating: 80/100

