65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

The Samsung "The Frame" TV (LS03D) is a unique addition to any living room, serving both as a television and a picture frame. It comes with a QLED panel and has an anti-reflective coating to minimize reflections. Previously, this product was quite costly. However, a recent price drop has made it far more affordable.

In this article, we'll discuss whether the 65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV is worth its price and if it's a worthwhile investment.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The price mentioned is subject to change.

The 65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV is available for under $1,300

The Samsung LS03D "The Frame" TV was originally available for $1,999.99, making it out of reach for many budget-conscious shoppers. However, thanks to a discount, it is now available for just $1,299.99 at Best Buy.

Here's what you need to know about this TV:

Specs

Specifications Details Screen size 65 inches Resolution 3840 * 2160 Refresh rate 60 Hz Panel type

VA panel with Quantum Dot layer HDR support Yes Aspect ratio 16:9

Image quality

How the Samsung LS03D The Frame TV looks (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung LS03D "The Frame" TV features a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution, delivering sharp and clear visuals. It features a VA panel with a Quantum Dot layer for superior color reproduction and brightness, which makes everything on the screen pop.

The television has an anti-reflection matte coating, which minimizes reflections and keeps the content vibrant. It also features a motion and brightness sensor that adjusts the screen’s brightness based on room activity, saving power when no one is around.

Powered by a Quantum 4K processor, the Samsung "The Frame" TV displays 4K HDR content with stunning detail. It's also Pantone-validated, so it is capable of portraying accurate colors.

When you are done using the TV, you can turn on Art Mode, and it will start displaying modern, classic, or any art piece you want to showcase. Everything looks so real that you'd likely mistake it for an actual picture frame.

Sound quality

The Samsung "The Frame" TV's sound is handled by two speakers at the bottom, which provide a decent audio experience. For more bass or volume, you can sync a Samsung soundbar with the television for a richer sound experience.

Unique features of this TV

Here are some of the unique features of the Samsung LS03D "The Frame" TV:

Large 65-inch screen

4K resolution for crisp visuals

Anti-reflective display

Quantum 4K processor for effective HDR processing

Art Mode

Pantone Validated

Wi-Fi Connectivity

TV Speakers sync with Samsung soundbars

Advanced sensors manage the brightest automatically

Should you buy this 65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV?

The Samsung "The Frame" TV on a wall (Image via Samsung)

This 65-inch Samsung "The Frame" TV offers a visually stunning experience and a unique mode for showcasing your favorite art pieces when it's not being used as a television. Its ultra-thin design makes it look like a photo frame when mounted on the wall.

The device's visual fidelity is impressive, with excellent color reproduction, brightness, contrast, and black levels. The sound is also decent, but it can be enhanced by syncing the television with a Samsung soundbar.

Considering all the features of the 65-inch Samsung LS03D "The Frame" TV and the recent price cut, this product is definitely worth considering.

