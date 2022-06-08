7 best Android games to play with your friends (2022)

Android gaming has only grown in the past decade, and Android users have at least one game on their device. The mobile gaming market now has every genre, including single-player games, puzzle games, multiplayer games, action-adventure games, etc., with the mobile platform generating the most money compared to other gaming platforms.

Gaming on mobile with friends is the best pastime as it keeps us in touch with them while making it fun. There are many multiplayer games on the Android Play Store that you can play with friends, but which ones are the best? This article will list the games that you will have the most fun playing with friends on Android.

Android games that are great to play with friends

1) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is highly optimized for mobile (Image via EA Games)

The battle royale game is the perfect port for the game that has been played by millions since its release in 2019. Though it is not a direct port for Apex Legends, it is specifically designed for mobiles with optimizations that suit a mobile gamer. It has excellent performance that runs well on low-spec mobiles as well, and at launch, it has ten Legends available.

The game is super fun to play with friends while communicating the positions of enemies, making teamwork essential. It has a first-person and third-person mode to cater to a larger player base. If you want to play quick games, it also has a team deathmatch mode, so you don't have to dedicate yourself to completing 30-minute games.

Other games in the battle royale genre include Call of Duty Mobile, Fortnite, Free Fire, and PUBG Mobile.

2) Brawlhalla

A still from two players fighting in Brawlhalla (Image via Steam)

The fighter game is free to play on Android and has multiple characters that you can unlock by playing it more. All you need to do is run, jump, and fight. The casual playstyle caters to a larger audience and is easy to learn. The 2D game is fun to play with friends, either against online opponents or with each other.

The mobile version of the popular game is the exact copy of the main game, with the same visuals and gameplay, which also has a cross-platform feature to play the game with friends who are on different platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It runs surprisingly well, and the controls are designed perfectly for mobile users.

Other games in this genre include Mortal Kombat Mobile and Brawl Stars.

3) Fun Run 3

A still from Fun Run 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

It's a great game to play when you have a little time to pass. The game is simple: you compete against other players to reach the end of the line before them while picking up powers to slow others down and gain an advantage. Each round lasts around two minutes, so it is a fast-paced game. Your character runs by itself, and you need to jump, duck and dodge to get to the finish line before others.

Fun Run 3 is free to play on Android but has microtransactions that help level up characters faster.

4) Hot Slide

Hot Slide (Image via Play Store)

This is a fast-paced racing game where you must defeat the opponent by reaching the finish line first. Though it is a simple one, it has an intuitive gameplay design. This is a top-view game where the car accelerates automatically, and all you do is turn and brake. There are multiple tracks in the game that look beautiful with various backgrounds. The rounds are short, so you do not need to dedicate yourself to completing long races.

Other games in the racing genre include Asphalt 9, Real Racing 3, and CSR Racing, which are all available on Android.

5) Among Us

Among Us (Image via Steam)

The game that took everyone by storm in 2020 is still a super fun and exciting way to spend time with friends. The best way to play this game is by getting on Discord with all your friends, discussing every death, and finding out who the suspect is.

This is a social deduction game that can be played with four to 15 players, where you must survive by either killing innocent players or completing all designated tasks as an innocent player and voting off imposters.

The game is free to play on mobile and has cross-play between PC, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and soon on Xbox and PlayStation. Another game in the social deduction genre is Town of Salem.

6) Minecraft

Minecraft Pocket Edition (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is a virtual sandbox that gives players tools to explore and create a never-ending world that is AI-generated to house various types of areas. With friends, you can create houses, towns, and with enough creativity, a whole city. Game modes include Survival, Creative, and Multiplayer modes, which can be played with friends.

The game is more or less the same as the PC version, with controls that feel smooth but with slightly less vibrant graphics. It costs $7.49 on the Android Play Store.

The Minecraft Bedrock Edition can run cross-platform on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.

7) 8 Ball Pool

A still from 8 Ball Pool (Image via Play Store)

This is the most played online multiplayer game on Android and is a direct simulator of real-world pool games. Various game modes make it more exciting to play against friends, including a tournament mode where you must win every game or else you get knocked out.

Game physics mimics a real pool ball that has weight to it, and the sounds make it seem like you are playing the real game itself. Also, there is enough randomness in the first break to keep every game different. The game is free to play on Android and iOS with in-game transactions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

