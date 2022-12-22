7 best gifts under $100 you should get this Holiday Sale

The ongoing holiday sales have had shopping enthusiasts keeping a close eye on deals for themselves and their loved ones. The joyous festivities call for an unconditional exchange of gifts, be it for adults or children. Luckily, popular retailers have listed popular commodities at exciting discounts to make gifting easier.

Looking for the perfect gift for under $100? There are plenty of options to choose from. After all, gifting a gamer or a tech fan doesn't require much brainstorming. Here's a look at some of the best gifts you can get under budget during the Holiday Sale 2022.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and 6 other great gifts under $100 that you can get during Holiday Sale 2022

1) Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera

This minimally-designed adorable instant camera is guaranteed to trigger the photographer in your loved ones. With features like automatic exposure and a focused selfie mode, the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 will be there to capture every special moment without any hassle.

Priced at $76, this camera is a great option as a holiday gift for teenagers or adults. You can also add extra instant film sheets, travel cases, and more accessories from Fujifilm to build a bundle.

Moreover, popular retailer Amazon has listed a 22% discount on the camera as part of the holiday sale. You can get this camera for $59.95 until stocks last.

Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 from here.

2) Logitech G PRO X League of Legends Gaming Headset

Does the sound of a League of Legends-themed gaming headset intrigue you? If so, Logitech has the perfect product for you.

Originally priced at over $129, this premium headset is obviously not under the stated budget. However, Amazon has listed it at a whopping 54% discount as part of the holiday sale, which brings its price down to $59.99.

This special edition of Logitech G Pro X comes equipped with stellar 50mm audio drivers, 7.1 surround sound, and a comfortable design to aid long gaming sessions. It's the perfect gift for gamers, especially those who love to spend their time playing Riot Games' popular MOBA experience.

Get the Logitech G Pro X League of Legends here.

3) Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Figure 10-Pack

This option not only suits Pokemon fans but will also intrigue everyone with a liking for good toys. The "Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Figure" collection is an officially licensed product under the franchise and contains 10 figures. This includes collectibles for popular Pokemon, including Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Eevee, Jigglypuff, Magikarp, Haunter, Jolteon, and Charizard.

Priced at $59.99 without discounts, the collection is a perfect gifting option under $100. However, Amazon has made the deal sweeter by adding a 32% discount on the quoted listing as part of the holiday sale. The offer is expected to remain until stocks last.

Get this extensive Pokemon figure collection here.

4) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Looking for a smart and affordable home speaker? Priced at less than $60, the brand-new Echo Dot is here to fulfill your needs. Featuring a visible digital clock and Alexa, the Echo Dot lets you automate your everyday chores through voice commands and deliver a pleasing audio/music experience.

Amazon's holiday sale has cut down the Echo Dot 5's price by 33%, making it an irresistible deal. It's undoubtedly one of the best gifting options for adults this holiday season.

Get the Amazon Echo Dot 5 here.

5) JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

The JBL Tune 125TWS is one of the best holiday gifting options to consider, especially for those who love music. With JBL's top-notch bass quality, long battery life, and ergonomic design, these earpods will surely please users who are particular about their audio needs.

Without discounts, the JBL Tune will cost you close to a hundred bucks. Luckily, Amazon has reduced the price by a good percentage, all thanks to the ongoing holiday sale. You can now enjoy a 50% discount on the wireless earpods, which brings the rate down to $49.95.

Get the JBL Tune 125TWS here.

6) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021)

The Amazon Echo Show is when a smart home speaker like Echo Dot fuses with an 800p 8-inch display, letting Alexa expand her possibilities.

Listed at $129 without discounts, the Echo Show has all the benefits of an Echo Dot. It also comes with a display, camera, and processor that lets you watch videos, access photos, video call your loved ones, stream movies, and more.

The original list price of the Echo Show 8 is over $100. However, Amazon's holiday sale has slashed its price for good, bringing it to less than $70. This offer is expected to remain until stocks last, so hurry up and grab the deal.

Purchase the Echo Show 8 from here.

7) Celestron 70mm Travel Scope

You can easily please a budding astronomy enthusiast with this intriguing Travel Scope from Celestron. Suitable for beginners with an interest in the skies and beyond, this portable refractor telescope comes with a host of accessories: fully-coated glass optics, a potent 70mm objective lens, a full-height tripod, bonus accessories, and a custom backpack.

The Celestron Travel Scope also includes a free copy of Starry Night, a popular astronomy-based educational software. Although its list price is slightly more than $100, this telescope is currently available at $74.99 (32% discount), all thanks to Amazon's holiday sale.

Get the Celestron 70mm Travel Scope here.

