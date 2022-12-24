7 best gifts under $200 you should get this Holiday Sale

Looking for the perfect holiday gift under a $200 budget? The ongoing Holiday Sale has made it easier for shoppers to pick gifts for loved ones, or just to treat themselves. Popular retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have been active participants this season, offering massive discounts on gift-worthy products.

If your recipient is a gamer, a tech enthusiast, or someone with a tech-based hobby, your gifting game is likely going to be top-notch this holiday season. Being one of the top categories in Holiday Sale 2022, gaming and tech accessories have been massively popular picks. Let's take a look at some of the best gifts that you can pick for under $200.

7 best gifts you can purchase for under $200 this Holiday Sale

1) Apple AirPods Pro 2

Looking to gift someone Apple's H2-powered sound of music? The latest AirPods Pro is now selling at $199.99 ($50 discount). One can grab this Holiday Sale offer on Amazon, Best Buy, and other online outlets.

The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro is equipped with more features than ever, better noise cancelation and spatial audio technology, improved battery life, and more to consider. Stuffing your loved one's stocking with this gadget will surely put a smile on their face.

Get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 here.

2) Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Is your loved one a fan of race cars and racing video games? This racing wheel may be the perfect gift to buy during this Holiday Sale. Featuring a $100 discount (Best Buy) on its MSRP, the Logitech G920 Driving Force is currently the best choice in its category.

Powered by dual-motor force feedback and helical gearing for quiet and smooth steering, you can expect the best-in-class real-life-like racing experience. It is also built keeping durability and ergonomics in mind. Its Driving Force feature ensures that the user can have a comfortable, worry-free racing session.

Furthermore, the separate pedal unit helps mimic the performance and working of premium race cars.

3) Echo Show 15 (with Remote)

Want an Amazon Echo equipped with a Full-HD 15.6-inch smart display to show you around? Featuring a 30% discount on Amazon, the Echo Show 15 + Remote bundle is the perfect grab under $200 ($194) during this Holiday Sale. It's a suitable gift for anyone looking to smartify their home this New Year.

With a built-in Fire TV and the very smart Alexa voice assistant, the Echo Show 15 not only lets you automate your everyday chores but also offers premium options in video entertainment. You can watch movies, video call loved ones, take a glance at reminders and to-do lists, and more. It's also easily wall-mountable.

Get the Echo Show 15 + Remote bundle here.

4) Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop

The Lenovo Chromebook S330 comes with powerful technical specifications and is surprisingly affordable. Priced at less than $200, this Chromebook is ideal for students looking to shift to a personal computer for the first time. Amazon has further slashed its price by six percent, so it's undoubtedly a good gifting option to consider.

Powered by a MediaTek MT8173C processor and 4GB RAM, the lightweight S330 can handle basic multi-tasking, internet browsing, and entertainment needs. ChromeOS is heavily security-centric and offers access to thousands of free Google apps. The 14-Inch FHD display and 64GB eMMC storage make it all the more worthwhile.

Get the Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop here.

5) Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar

The Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar will impress any hard-core music fan who loves and shares their playlist. Apart from its typical use, this soundbar is also great for movie sessions hosted in small/medium-sized rooms. It is compatible with surround sound systems and comes with a wireless subwoofer. You can also boost the bass with the push of a button.

This 2.1-Channel Soundbar is presently available at $119.99 ($160 discount) at Best Buy. The said Holiday Sale deal is worth claiming and will also make your loved one happy.

6) SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD

SanDisk is known for providing impeccable external storage solutions for all platforms. The 2TB Extreme Portable SSD is exactly what its name suggests: very convenient for travel purposes.

The said gadget is the perfect gifting option for someone who loves carrying data and moves around the globe very frequently. Being a solid-state drive, it offers massive read/write speeds, making it suitable for gamers too. You can get this product via Amazon at $169.99 after a whopping 63% discount, all thanks to the ongoing Holiday Sale.

Get the Sandisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD here.

7) Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed

The Logitech G915 TKL is a wireless mechanical gaming keyboard that is considered the absolute best in its class. It's probably the best gift for a PC gamer, provided he/she doesn't own the same model already.

Currently, the G915 TKL is available at $159.99 (30% Holiday Sale discount), making it a great option to get under $200. However, it is a limited-time deal on Amazon and may last only for a short time or until the offer stocks last.

This keyboard comes equipped with pro-grade Lightspeed Wireless technology that ensures low input latency. It is ergonomically designed, customization-friendly, and features a sturdy build quality. It also features a long battery life, clocking up to 30 hours on a single charge.

Get the Lenovo G915 TKL Lightspeed from here.

All the items and discounts mentioned above are based on the writer's research and available offers at the time of writing. Holiday sale offers are subject to change.

One may locate other interesting $200 deals on Amazon and Best Buy that are more suitable to their case. However, if you are more confused than ever, a gift card always helps!

