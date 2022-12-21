Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best iPhone and Apple product deals

California-based tech giant Apple released a bunch of new product lines this year, most of which currently feature exciting Holiday Sale discounts. Tech products and consumer electronics are popular categories during this time of the year, with popular retailers listing unavoidable offers.

This article contains all the information you need on ongoing and expected deals on common iPhone models, MacBooks, iPads, and more this holiday season.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

MacBook Air (2022), iPad Pro M1, and 3 other great iPhone and Apple product deals one can grab during Holiday Sale 2022

1) iPhone 14 series

Looking to grab the latest iPhone model this holiday season? Popular carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are currently offering titillating installment plans clubbed with great trade-in values on the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the plus-size variants.

If you have an old device that you are willing to trade in for a new iPhone, you can gain up to $1100 credits upon going forward with the exchange. You can practically grab an iPhone 14 for free through this deal. All you have to do is purchase a valid device via the carrier's official website and activate a plan with the new device.

You can grab the highest trade-in value at $1100 via Verizon. T-Mobile offers up to $800, while AT&T provides up to $1000.

2) MacBook Air (2022)

Powered by Apple's newest M2 chip, the MacBook Air is a powerful machine that is incredibly lightweight. It gracefully carries the signature and minimal design that MacBooks are known for and is available in four color variants.

The MacBook Air M2 is undoubtedly one of the best Apple products launched this year. However, it is pretty pricey in the absence of discounts.

Fortunately, Best Buy's ongoing holiday sale has listed the MacBook Air 2022 at exciting discounts. The 256GB storage variant sports a $150 discount, while the 512GB storage variant features a $200 markdown. Prices may further reduce in the upcoming days, but current rates are already worth exploring.

3) iPhone 13 series

Although the latest iOS smartphone series promises a higher performance quotient and better cameras, last year's iPhone 13 models remain as relevant as ever. Users looking to grab a new-gen iOS smartphone but are not comfortable with the latest iPhone models' price can go for the lesser-priced, adequately equipped iPhone 13 and its variants.

Apple has stopped manufacturing the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max variants. However, some retailers still have these models in stock. You can grab some exciting discounts on the iPhone 13 series via Newegg. Popular carriers Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile have also listed trade-in and installment offers on these premium and base models.

Moreover, one can grab exciting holiday sale price cuts on second-hand iPhone 13 devices via reliable websites like Backmarket.

4) iPad Pro M1

Apple recently released a new line of iPad Pro, supercharged with the company's latest innovation, the M2 chip. Unfortunately, the ongoing holiday sale hasn't affected the price of the latest iPad Pro 2022 models yet. However, if you are willing to buy last year's M1-powered iPad Pro, Best Buy is here to shower some great holiday sale discounts on you.

The iPad Pro 2021 may not feature the M2 chip, but it is well-equipped with modern hardware (M1 chip) and optimized software. It's the perfect choice for casual users and students looking to get a fully-functional tablet with high processing speeds and helpful features.

The iPad Pro M1 is currently available at discounts of up to $400, depending on the storage or memory variant you choose. You can visit Best Buy's regional website or outlet to grab the offers.

5) Apple Watch Series 8

Looking to buy an Apple Watch to keep your activities and health trends under scrutiny? Best Buy is presently offering the Apple Watch Series 8 at a $30 discount, making it a great option. However, this holiday sale deal ends on December 22, so you may want to hurry.

The Apple Watch Series 8 was launched in 2022, and it comes with incredible features. It has an advanced retina display and an incredible overall build quality. Apple also added some interesting features to the device, including crash detection facilities, temperature sensing, and improved sleep tracking.

This list only mentions the five best holiday sale offers on Apple devices based on the writer's research. Eligible retailers may list further discounts on the aforementioned devices. Make sure to keep track of the sale events to grab the lowest prices.

Poll : 0 votes