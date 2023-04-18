7 most useful keyboard shortcuts you should know

Keyboard shortcuts are useful key combinations on a computer that enable you to complete tasks more quickly and effortlessly. Certain fixtures can be used to rapidly perform an action, such as copying text, without having to navigate through several menus and alternatives. These shortcuts can be utilized for various tasks, including authoring a document, internet surfing, editing images and videos, and more.

This post will discuss the seven most useful keyboard shortcuts that everyone should be familiar with. Anyone can use them to be more productive because they are easy to understand and don't call for significant computer knowledge.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

7 helpful keyboard shortcuts for increased productivity

1) Ctrl + C (Copy), Ctrl + X (Cut), and Ctrl + V (Paste)

These keyboard shortcuts are perhaps some of the most frequently used worldwide. These shortcuts come in handy when copying and pasting text and graphics.

After selecting the text or picture and pressing the Ctrl + C or Ctrl + X keys will complete the copy or cut operation. After that, you can paste it anywhere by moving your cursor there and then pressing the Ctrl + V buttons at the same time. This helps you save a ton of time, especially when working on projects that call for transferring big files.

2) Windows Key + D (Show Desktop)

The Windows key + D keyboard shortcut allows you to rapidly minimize all active windows and display the desktop. To use this shortcut, press both keys at the same time. After which, the desktop will be displayed and all the active windows will be minimized.

This shortcut comes in extremely handy when you need to rapidly access files or folders on your Windows desktop or go to a different application, making your workflow more efficient.

3) Windows Key + L ( Lock your computer)

You can immediately lock your computer by pressing the Windows Key + L on the keyboard. This shortcut may be quite useful if you need to step away from your computer for a while, but want to be sure that no one else can access your files or data while you are gone.

Your computer will lock itself when you hit the Windows Key + L. Thus, anybody attempting to access your computer while it is locked will be required to provide a password or other kind of authentication before they can access your files or data.

4) Ctrl + Z (Undo) + Ctrl + Y (Redo)

You can quickly undo or redo the changes you've made to a document or application by pressing the keys Ctrl + Z (Undo) or Ctrl + Y (Redo), respectively. You'll be able to perform these to reverse the latest action you took.

For instance, you may restore a paragraph of text that you unintentionally deleted by pressing the undo key (Ctrl + Z). Similar to how you can utilize the redo shortcut (Ctrl + Y) to go back to the way things were if you decide against undoing your previous activity.

5) Alt + Tab (Switch Windows)

The Alt + Tab is a popular Windows keyboard shortcut for swiftly switching between many apps or windows while working. It will display a list of all open applications, from which you can select the one you wish to switch to.

Use the arrow keys to browse the list of open applications. Once you've chosen your application, simply leave the keys. You'll save time and avoid moving between open applications or windows by using this shortcut.

6) Ctrl + F (Find)

When you need to quickly access a certain piece of information inside a lengthy document or webpage, the Ctrl + F keyboard shortcut can be highly useful. You can easily locate the data you want without having to manually search the full text or webpage.

A search bar will be displayed on your screen right away after you simultaneously hit the Ctrl and F buttons. Next, type the word or phrase you're searching for. Because the search tool will highlight every instance of that term or phrase in the text or webpage, finding the information you need will be a lot easier.

7) Ctrl + S (Save)

The Ctrl + S keyboard shortcut allows you to quickly save your work, which is helpful when you're working on a crucial document or file and don't want to take the chance of losing your progress. You can save your work by pressing the Ctrl and S keys without opening menus or selecting other choices.

You can save hours of progress by using this keyboard shortcut frequently to prevent your work from getting undone by unforeseen computer problems or disruptions. Additionally, it's a terrific method to make sure that your files are consistently updated, ensuring that you don't lose everything even if your computer dies or if you unintentionally shut the file without saving.

