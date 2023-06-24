ADATA HD710 Pro 1TB review: Your data's durable champion

The ADATA HD710 Pro doesn't merely stand as another product in ADATA's diverse portfolio; it embodies a clear stride forward in the external hard drive space. This device is the product of a keen understanding of evolving user needs in a digital age characterized by massive data generation and consumption. Today's digital landscape requires not just storage solutions but those that can be mobile, resilient, and unfailingly reliable.

With the HD710 Pro, ADATA has not just provided a response to this need but has set a new benchmark in the sector of rugged external storage solutions. This device brings together features that cater to modern lifestyles, where data is not just stored but is carried, shared, and exposed to a multitude of environments.

It's an innovative blend of technology and practical design, setting new standards for what users expect from their external storage devices.

Unveiling the ADATA HD710 Pro: A vanguard of rugged, high-performance portable storage solutions

Adata HD710M 1 TB outer box (Image via Sportskeeda)

As we increasingly move towards a digital-first lifestyle, the need for robust, reliable, and portable storage has never been greater. Whether backing up crucial work files, storing a vast collection of media, or transferring large volumes of data, an external hard drive like the HD710 Pro is an essential tool.

Design and features

HD710M weighs a light 270 gms (Image via Sportskeeda)

Visually, the HD710 Pro is a testament to practical design principles and a direct reflection of its rugged ethos. It boasts a sturdy plastic body enveloped by a unique, silicon-rubber layer exoskeleton - a feature that not only reinforces the hard drive's durability but also makes it shock resistant.

Its design esthetics strikes the perfect balance between an industrial look and modern appeal, with a set of color options – black, yellow, red, and blue – providing an added layer of personality.

The hard drive is relatively compact and lightweight, weighing just 237 grams. It allows for superior portability without compromising the rugged attributes that this drive promises. One noteworthy design element is the cleverly hidden USB cable, which wraps around the drive - a neat feature that eradicates the inconvenience of carrying around separate cables.

As for the features, the HD710 Pro flaunts an IP65 rating, signifying its resistance to dust and water. It can withstand immersion in 1.5m deep water for up to an hour. Moreover, it meets the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard, ensuring it can handle drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.

These durability features ensure data safety in various environmental conditions, making it suitable for both adventure seekers and everyday users.

Setup and interface

Adata HD710M (Image via Sportskeeda)

Setting up the HD710 Pro is blissfully straightforward. It employs plug-and-play operation, and the pre-formatted NTFS file system means it's ready to use out of the box with Windows-based devices.

For Mac users, a quick reformat is required, but that's a relatively simple process. The hard drive supports a USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface which is backward compatible with USB 2.0, allowing for speedy data transfer rates of up to 5 Gbps (theoretical).

Generic HDD cable for carrying power and data (Image via Sportskeeda)

Performance

Performance metrics of the Adata HD710M external rugged hard disk (Image via Sportskeeda)

Real-world transfer speeds of the Adata HD710 Pro (Image via Sportskeeda)

When it comes to performance, the HD710 Pro delivers impressive prowess. In our tests, it achieved a write speed of 157 MB/s and a read speed of 153 MB/s, exhibiting an expected performance for an external HDD.

These numbers showcase the drive's capability to handle large data transfer tasks efficiently, making it suitable for content creators and professionals who regularly work with large files.

Durability and tests

The Adata HD710 M features immense ruggedness (Image via Sportskeeda)

Our testing regime is devised to put the HD710 Pro's ruggedness claims through a stringent examination. We started with the water immersion test. Keeping the IP68 rating in mind, we submerged the device in water 1.5 meters deep for an hour. Post immersion, the HD710 Pro emerged completely unscathed.

We ran a battery of performance and data integrity tests on the drive post-immersion. It passed them all, showing no signs of data loss or degradation in performance.

Following this, we conducted the drop test, a practical scenario for any portable device. The HD710 Pro was dropped from a 1.5-meter height multiple times, replicating the U.S. military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard it boasts.

Despite the repeated drops, the hard drive seemed utterly unfazed. Performance and data tests run post-drop mirrored the results from the pre-drop phase. There was no discernible change in either the drive's speed or the integrity of the data stored within.

The ADATA HD710 Pro not only survived our durability tests but did so with flying colors. The drive’s ability to weather these harsh tests substantiated ADATA's claims about the drive's robustness. It reinforces the drive's suitability for use in varied and potentially harsh environments.

This remarkable level of resilience, combined with its respectable performance, situates the HD710 Pro as a hard drive that's well-equipped for life's many unpredictabilities.

Price and value

Current price of HD710M (Image via Sportskeeda)

The HD710 Pro 1 TB variant is priced competitively at $58, comparable to other rugged hard drives in the market. It certainly presents a strong value proposition when considering the added durability, portability features, and commendable performance.

The three-year warranty that accompanies the Adata HD710 Pro is yet another appealing factor. This coverage reflects ADATA's confidence in the product's longevity and reliability, providing additional assurance to prospective buyers.

Conclusion

Scorecard for Adata HD710 (Image for Sportskeeda)

The ADATA HD710 Pro Hard Drive represents a significant stride in portable storage solutions, offering a compelling amalgamation of style, performance, and durability.

Its distinct design and robust construction ensure protection for your data in diverse environmental conditions, giving it an edge in an increasingly competitive market. The performance of the HD710 Pro surpasses the typical expectations for a mechanical hard drive, showcasing notable read and write speeds capable of managing substantial data tasks efficiently.

However, it's critical to balance your needs when choosing a storage solution. If raw data transfer speed sits at the top of your list, an SSD might be a more suitable option.

But for those whose criteria encompass speed, durability, and capacity, the Adata HD710 Pro emerges as a stellar choice. This hard drive reflects ADATA's dedication to providing cost-effective storage solutions that uphold their quality and performance standards.

In essence, the ADATA HD710 Pro Hard Drive serves as a durable and reliable solution, ideal for those leading active lifestyles or anyone requiring a sturdy drive to secure their data.

Whether a professional content creator or an adventurer, the HD710 Pro offers efficient and reliable service. It's more than a storage device; it's a safeguard for your data against the elements, a task it fulfills with aplomb.

Poll : 0 votes