The best gaming external hard drives for storage and speed

An external hard drive is basically a portable storage solution that connects to your console, computer, or laptop through a USB cable. It comes in handy when you're running out of space on your internal drive or want to keep your games and data safe. As a gamer, you know the struggle of choosing which titles to keep and which to delete to make room for new ones. However, with an external hard drive, you no longer have to make those tough decisions.

Having more storage space means you can download updates, DLCs, and more games without worrying about storage space. However, the market has an array of external hard drives in various price ranges, making it difficult to choose one that fits your needs. This article will help you narrow down those choices according to your needs, budget, and platform.

Smoothen your gaming experience with these 5 amazing external hard drives

1) Toshiba Canvio Gaming 1TB External Hard Drive ($59.99)

Device Toshiba Canvio Gaming External Hard Drive Digital Storage Capacity 1 TB Type External HDD Data transfer speed Up to 5.0 Gbps Weight ‎5.3 oz Hardware Platform PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, PC

Features:

Compact and sleek design. Great for offloading games from the console. Plug-and-play mechanism. Compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

The Toshiba Canvio Gaming External Hard Drive is an excellent budget-friendly storage device for your console or PC. Due to its plug-and-play mechanism, it is very good at offloading games and data to your console or PC without wasting any time. It also comes with USB 3.0/2.0 compatibility, making it easier to use with most devices.

2) Avolusion HDDGear Pro X 4TB USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive ($69.88)

Device Avolusion HDDGear Pro X Digital Storage Capacity 4 TB Type External HDD Data transfer speed 5 Gbps Weight 53.6 oz Hardware Platform PlayStation

Features:

Compatible with PlayStation 4 Silent fan-less design 7200RPM HDD Great for offloading games from the console.

The Avolusion HDDGear Pro X 4TB USB 3.0 External Gaming Hard Drive is another PlayStation-exclusive hard drive for budget PS gamers who want to expand their game library. Since it's already pre-formatted for PS, it will recognize the hard disk and boot up instantly without wasting any time. The device also has a two-year warranty period.

3) ADATA SE800 1TB ($69.99)

Device ADATA SE800 1TB Digital Storage Capacity 1TB Type HDD Data transfer speed 1000MB/s Weight 1.4 oz Hardware Platform ‎PS4, Xbox One, PC/Mac

Features:

Portable, lightweight, easy to use Fast NVMe technology IP68 dust and waterproofing Budget-friendly

The ADATA SE800 1TB is another mid-range SSD with a sleek, lightweight design made for gamers on the go. With IP68 dust and waterproofing, it's an excellent choice for gamers looking for a rugged, durable option. Plus, with transfer speeds of up to 1000MB/s, you won't have to wait long to get back into your game after your hard drive takes a tumble.

4) Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox ($99.99)

Device Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox Digital Storage Capacity 4TB Type HDD Data transfer speed Up to 140MB/s Weight 9.44 oz Hardware Platform Xbox

Features:

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Gaming atmosphere LED lighting. Loads of storage under budget Excellent speed for an HDD

Next, we have the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox One. With a whopping 4TB of storage, this hard drive is perfect for gamers who want to store their entire library in one place. Plus, it's specifically designed to work with the Xbox One, so you don't have to worry about any compatibility issues. And with fast loading times, you'll immediately be able to jump into your favorite game.

5) WD_Black P50 Game Drive ($129.99)

Device WD_Black P50 Game Drive Digital Storage Capacity 500 GB Type SSD Data transfer speed 2000MB/s Weight 4.06 oz Hardware Platform ‎PS4, Xbox One, PC/Mac

Features:

Supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C Data Transfer Speeds of up to 2000 MB/s Compatible with Multiple Platforms.

Last but not least, we have the WD_Black P50 Game Drive. With a robust and superb design and up to 2TB of storage, this external SSD is perfect for gamers who want their setup to look as good as it plays. With high-speed USB 3.2 connectivity, you'll get fast transfer speeds for all of your favorite games. This external hard drive also has Xbox and PS compatibility for console players.

Conclusion

From the Toshiba Canvio Gaming 1TB External Hard Drive to the WD_Black P50 Game Drive, these external hard drives offer ample storage, fast speeds, and compatibility with consoles and pcs. However, the benefits extend beyond just storage and speed.

Using an external hard drive can help free up space on your console's internal drive, experience faster game loading times, and enjoy a smoother gaming session.

