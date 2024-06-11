All iPhones and iPads confirmed to get Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence was unveiled at WWDC '24 as the iPhone maker's take on the latest AI technologies. It covers a wide array of machine learning-powered features set to launch alongside iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Some highlighted features you could enjoy include ChatGPT integration inside iPhones and iPads, image generation, and a revamped AI-powered Siri.

Let's find out which devices will get the all-new features this fall.

Apple Intelligence will launch on a select few devices

iPad's new Calculator app is one of the coolest AI features (Image via Apple)

Apple isn't launching its AI features on all devices set to get updated to the latest OS versions. Only a select few will receive them.

In the iPhone turf, just the premium 15 Pro and Pro Max have been selected for the update. We guess this is likely because the more affordable options don't have the computing prowess to handle on-device AI workloads.

The following iPhones will get Apple Intelligence:

iPhone 15 Pro (2023)

iPhone 15 Pro Max (2023)

You'd also need a powerful iPad to handle the latest Apple Intelligence features. Luckily, multiple options launched in the past few years bundle enough computing prowess for AI workloads.

Apple has mandated at least its M-series Apple silicon-powered tablets. The requirement is a bit steep, but all major iPads since 2022 pair an M1 or later chip.

The following iPads will get Apple's AI features:

M1 iPad Air (2022)

M2 iPad Air (2024)

M1 iPad Pro (2021)

M2 iPad Pro (2022)

M4 iPad Pro (2024)

Apple might be planning to do some of the processing for its features on the device. Thus, we get such high hardware requirements. While other manufacturers like Samsung have brought their Galaxy AI features to even some budget sub-$600 smartphones, the Cupertino-based giant isn't walking that path for the sake of privacy.

While it's possible to run most of the features on the cloud and deliver the results on the devices via the internet, as some other smartphone makers have done, this move isn't private since it involves sharing your data with Apple's servers.

By running some Apple Intelligence features offline on-device, you get faster results and access to some services even while offline, besides privacy.