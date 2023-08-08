All you need to know about iPhone 14: Launch date, price, specifications, and more

iPhone 14 is one of the best smartphones available in the market today. The device is revered by fans and critics alike for its pro-grade specifications, good battery life, and great cameras. If you opt for an iPhone for the first time, the vanilla iPhone is a great pick over the Plus and Pro variants. It will help you get the hang of the iOS interface and make the learning curve smoother without being bamboozled by advanced features.

If you are indeed looking at it as your first iPhone, you must know everything about iPhone 14, from the pricing and availability to specifications and features. If you are looking for these details, you are in the right place. So, without any further ado, let's delve into it.

iPhone 14 specifications

Apple is all about the user experience and seamless sync between iOS and hardware. However, it's best to know what specifications you are getting for the price you are paying for it. Below are the key specifications:

Specification Build Ceramic shield front, glass back, Aluminum mid-frame, IP68 Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display SoC Apple A15 Bionic Storage up to 512GB Battery 3,279mAh Rear Camera(s) 12MP + 12MP (TrueTone flash) Front Camera(s) 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels Software iOS 16

When did it launch?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 on September 7, 2022. The company then started accepting pre-orders on September 9, 2022. The iPhone finally went on sale starting September 16, 2022.

What is iPhone 14 price?

It was launched in the US starting at $799 for the base variant, and to date, the iPhone retails at the same price. Below are the prices of all variants:

Variant Price 128GB $799 256GB $899 512GB $1,099

Where can I buy iPhone 14?

The best way to buy an iPhone in the US is through the official Apple website or Apple Store. You can also pick it up from Amazon, Walmart, Sam's Club, Best Buy, and Target.

It is also available with carriers like AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon stores near you. Those looking for a prepaid carrier option can buy from Boost Mobile, Cricket, Straight Talk, and Virgin.

What are its features?

It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with 1,200nits of peak brightness, wide colour gamut, and HDR. The phone is powered by the 5nma Apple A15 Bionic processor with a 5-core GPU and 16-core NPU. It has 4GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

There's a 12MP dual camera setup on the back comprising a 12MP wide-angle primary sensor and a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens. There's another 12MP camera on the front for selfies. It's powered by a 3,279mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

iPhone 14 series specifications

Below is the comparison of specifications of all models in the series:

Specification iPhone 14 14 Plus 14 Pro 14 Pro Max Build Ceramic shield front, glass back, Aluminum mid-frame, IP68 Ceramic shield front, glass back, Aluminum mid-frame, IP68 Ceramic shield front, glass back, Stainless Steel mid-frame, IP68 Ceramic shield front, glass back, Stainless Steel mid-frame, IP68 Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion Display (120Hz) 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion Display (120Hz) SoC Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Storage up to 512GB up to 512GB up to 1TB up to 1TB Battery 3,279mAh 4,325mAh 3,200mAh 4,323mAh Rear Camera(s) 12MP + 12MP (TrueTone flash) 12MP + 12MP (TrueTone flash) 48MP + 12MP + 12MP (TrueTone flash) 48MP + 12MP + 12MP (TrueTone flash) Front Camera(s) 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels 12MP f/1.9, autofocus with Focus Pixels Software iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16

What are iPhone 14 alternatives?

If you are not honed in on the iPhone and are open to options, below are some of its best alternatives in the US.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Google Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 in the US and is one of the best Android alternatives to the iPhone 14. It features a 6.3-inch 90Hz FHD AMOLED display, Tensor G2, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, 4,270mAh battery, 50MP dual rear camera, 10.8MP front camera.

If you want world-class cameras, powerful performance, and a pure Android experience, then Pixel 7 Pro is the ideal choice.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is one of the best flagships available, starting at $999. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, 50MP triple rear cameras with 30X Space Zoom, 12Mp front camera, and a 4,700mAh battery.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OneOPlus 11 5G is another solid contender for iPhone 14 with a price tag starting at $650. For the price, you get a 6.7-inch 120Hz QHD+ Super Fluid AMOLED with LTPO and Snapdragon 8Gen 2 SoC.

The USP of the smartphone is the 3rd Gen Hasselblad camera for mobile with 50MP triple rear cameras and 32MP front camera. It's an excellent phone for those passionate about mobile photography.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 is the latest clamshell flagship from the brand, starting at $999.

The compact smartphone features a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED Flex Window, 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and 3,700mAh battery.

It is the phone to pick if you want a powerful smartphone that's also on top of the innovation game.

This is all you need to know about the current iPhone 14. The fall event is not that far, and Apple will soon unveil the iPhone 15 series. Interested buyers will be able to pick up the current iPhone for cheaper once the iPhone 15 comes around.