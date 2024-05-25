All phones that play Genshin Impact at 90 FPS

You need a powerful device to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS consistently. The popular open-world action RPG boasts stunning visuals and graphics; you can adjust them as per your preference. You can fine-tune parameters like resolution, shadows, and visual effects for an optimized performance. High frame rates lead to smoother and more fluid motion. The game also becomes more responsive, which means you can react more quickly to in-game events.
Not every phone is capable of handling Genshin Impact at high graphics settings. This article lists the devices that are powerful enough to run the demanding title at a higher resolution.
iOS smartphones to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS
iOS devices are not specifically crafted for hardcore gaming, but the recent models, especially the “Pro” ones, are excellent for casual and mid-core gaming. Here are the Apple phones that are capable of playing Genshin Impact at 90 FPS:
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
Android smartphones to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS
Modern Android devices feature top-tier specifications that make them ideal for gaming at high graphics settings. High RAM capacity, robust processors, stunning displays, and substantial battery life have set the new standard. The following Android devices can run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS:
Samsung devices:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 series — all models
- Samsung Galaxy S21 series — all models
- Samsung Galaxy S22 series — all models
- Samsung Galaxy S23 series — all models
- Samsung Galaxy S24 series — all models
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series — all models
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later
- Samsung Galaxy A34
- Samsung Galaxy A35
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy A54
- Samsung Galaxy A55
- Samsung Galaxy A74
OnePlus devices:
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 11
- OnePlus 11R
- OnPlus 12
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus Nord 3
- OnePlus Nord CE 3
- OnePlus Open
Asus/ROG devices:
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
- ROG Phone 5s
- ROG Phone 5s Pro
- ROG Phone 6
- ROG Phone 6 Pro
- ROG Phone 7
- ROG Phone 7 Ulitmate
- ROG Phone 8 Pro
- ZenFone 9
- ZenFone 10
- ZenFone 11 Ultra
Xiaomi devices:
- Mi 11 series — all models
- Xiaomi 11T series — all models
- Xiaomi 12 series — all models
- Xiaomi 12T series — all models
- Xiaomi 12S series — all models
- Xiaomi 13 series — all models
- Xiaomi 13T series — all models
- Xiaomi 14 series — all models
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3
Redmi devices:
- Redmi Note 11 series — all models
- Redmi Note 12 series — all models
- Redmi 12 5G
- Redmi Note 13 series — all models
IQOO devices:
- iQOO 9 models
- iQOO Neo 7 and 7 Pro
- iQOO Z7
- iQOO 11
- iQOO 12
Google Pixel devices:
- Google Pixel 7
- Google Pixel 7a
- Google Pixel 8
- Google Pixel 8 Pro
- Google Pixel 8a
Motorola devices:
- Motorola Edge
- Motorola Edge+
- Motorola Edge S
- Motorola Edge 20 Lite
- Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 20
- Motorola Edge 20 Pro
- Motorola Edge X30
- Motorola Edge 30
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 40 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Razr
- Motorola Razr 5G
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
Other devices:
- Nothing Phone 1
- Nothing Phone 2
- Nothing Phone 2a
- Redmagic 7 Pro
- Redmagic 7S Pro
- Redmagic 8 Pro
- Redmagic 8S Pro
- Redmagic 9 Pro
How to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS
To play Genshin Impact at 90 FPS, open the Paimon Menu (icon in the top left). Next, head to Settings > Graphics. Tweak the graphics settings based on your requirements and device capabilities.
There are tons of devices with amazing configurations available today. Don’t be stressed if your phone is not included here as the above list is not exhaustive. There's always a possibility that your phone can handle Genshin Impact at 90 FPS based on its specifications.
Check out other articles:
- 5 best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile
- How to unlock 120 FPS for PUBG Mobile Gameloop emulator
- Wuthering Waves vs Genshin Impact: All similarities and differences explored