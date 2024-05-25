All phones that play Genshin Impact at 90 FPS

You need a powerful device to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS consistently. The popular open-world action RPG boasts stunning visuals and graphics; you can adjust them as per your preference. You can fine-tune parameters like resolution, shadows, and visual effects for an optimized performance. High frame rates lead to smoother and more fluid motion. The game also becomes more responsive, which means you can react more quickly to in-game events.

Not every phone is capable of handling Genshin Impact at high graphics settings. This article lists the devices that are powerful enough to run the demanding title at a higher resolution.

iOS smartphones to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS

Not every iPhone is good for gaming (Image via YouTube/Marques Brownlee)

iOS devices are not specifically crafted for hardcore gaming, but the recent models, especially the “Pro” ones, are excellent for casual and mid-core gaming. Here are the Apple phones that are capable of playing Genshin Impact at 90 FPS:

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Android smartphones to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS

Droid devices cater to a wide range of users and budgets (Image via Android)

Modern Android devices feature top-tier specifications that make them ideal for gaming at high graphics settings. High RAM capacity, robust processors, stunning displays, and substantial battery life have set the new standard. The following Android devices can run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS:

Samsung devices:

Samsung Galaxy S20 series — all models

Samsung Galaxy S21 series — all models

Samsung Galaxy S22 series — all models

Samsung Galaxy S23 series — all models

Samsung Galaxy S24 series — all models

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series — all models

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and later

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and later

Samsung Galaxy A34

Samsung Galaxy A35

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A55

Samsung Galaxy A74

OnePlus devices:

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnPlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Nord 3

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OnePlus Open

Asus/ROG devices:

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate

ROG Phone 5s

ROG Phone 5s Pro

ROG Phone 6

ROG Phone 6 Pro

ROG Phone 7

ROG Phone 7 Ulitmate

ROG Phone 8 Pro

ZenFone 9

ZenFone 10

ZenFone 11 Ultra

Xiaomi devices:

Mi 11 series — all models

Xiaomi 11T series — all models

Xiaomi 12 series — all models

Xiaomi 12T series — all models

Xiaomi 12S series — all models

Xiaomi 13 series — all models

Xiaomi 13T series — all models

Xiaomi 14 series — all models

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Redmi devices:

Redmi Note 11 series — all models

Redmi Note 12 series — all models

Redmi 12 5G

Redmi Note 13 series — all models

IQOO devices:

iQOO 9 models

iQOO Neo 7 and 7 Pro

iQOO Z7

iQOO 11

iQOO 12

Google Pixel devices:

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8a

Motorola devices:

Motorola Edge

Motorola Edge+

Motorola Edge S

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Motorola Edge 20

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 Fusion

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr 5G

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Other devices:

Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2a

Redmagic 7 Pro

Redmagic 7S Pro

Redmagic 8 Pro

Redmagic 8S Pro

Redmagic 9 Pro

How to run Genshin Impact at 90 FPS

A very popular open-world action RPG: Genshin Impact (Image via Google Play)

To play Genshin Impact at 90 FPS, open the Paimon Menu (icon in the top left). Next, head to Settings > Graphics. Tweak the graphics settings based on your requirements and device capabilities.

There are tons of devices with amazing configurations available today. Don’t be stressed if your phone is not included here as the above list is not exhaustive. There's always a possibility that your phone can handle Genshin Impact at 90 FPS based on its specifications.

