5 best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile

Many players may be wondering what the best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile are. The title has its fair share of competitive players, and it helps to have certain accessories that can improve your overall gameplay. Some of these items may take some time getting used to as they offer a total shift in the interface. However, they are worth the learning curve.

There are tons of options to choose from, and it can be difficult to decide on the right one for you. This article presents a curated list of the five best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile that you can buy.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile?

1) Trigger

Trigger - best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile (Image via Amazon)

Triggers are one of the most commonly used accessories for battle royale games as they serve a direct purpose in their shooting mechanism. These clip-on attachments serve as physical buttons to your phone's screen and let you map the in-game fire and aim buttons. This increases your response time to enemies appearing, allowing you to be more efficient in your gameplay.

While it may take some time to get used to, triggers are definitely among the best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile as they are proven to offer more precise aiming and firing abilities. There are many options online, so make sure to look for one that has a firm yet stable clamp and is not too bulky.

Here are some of the best triggers worth buying:

Newseego Controller Trigger

IFYOO Z108

Kreo Wasp Mobile Gaming Trigger

2) Controller

Controller - best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile (Image via Amazon)

Controllers are another accessory commonly used by mobile gamers as they offer a more immersive and tactile gaming experience. The need to drag your fingers along a display is eliminated, so you won't have to worry about sweaty fingers lagging your gameplay.

Moreover, controllers come with the whole package - joysticks, D-pad, triggers, and more. This gives you significantly more control over your gameplay, thus proving them to be worthy of being on this list of the best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile.

You can find multiple options online, even from reputed companies like Razer. Be sure to look for one that has a firm mount to hold your phone, a stable Bluetooth or USB connection, and a good battery life.

Here are some of the best controllers worth buying:

Razer Raiju

SteelSeries Nimbus

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

3) Finger sleeves

Finger sleeves - best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile (Image via UBuy)

Finger sleeves rose in popularity with the boom of battle royale gaming. Many players faced a recurring issue of sweaty or dry fingertips, slowing down their gameplay.

Finger sleeves reduce friction between your fingertips and the screen, providing a smoother and lag-free game experience. Moreover, they also protect your thumbs from getting sore during long game sessions. Make sure to look for one that is made of good quality fabric, has a breathable design, and boasts a universal fit.

Here are some of the best finger sleeves worth buying:

MGC ClawSocks

OniAim Gaming Finger Sleeves

4) Headphones

Headphones - best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile (Image via Amazon)

Low-latency gaming headphones are one of the best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile. A good pair of headphones can significantly improve your gaming experience. This doesn't only include headphones but also earphones. There are some very impressive IEMs you could find that are great for gaming. They offer a wide audio range and provide a very rich sound.

You can find many good headphones online, and you can go for any option that offers a decent sound range, low latency, and surround sound (suggested). The choice between wired or wireless varies from person to person. However, personally, I feel wired options offer lower latency and won't limit you in terms of battery as they are always connected.

Here are some of the best headphones worth buying:

Razer BlackShark V2 X

Turtle Beach Recon 50

YINYOO CCZ Melody Gaming Earbuds

5) Phone cooler

Phone coolers - best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile (Image via Amazon)

Last on our list of the best gaming accessories for PUBG Mobile is phone coolers. Phones get quite heated up during heavy gaming sessions, and phone coolers are the go-to choice for many players.

There are options with just a cooler and a few that are integrated into a controller. The choice would vary based on personal preferences, and neither is better than the other as the primary problem of heating is solved.

Look for options that offer good cooling, are not too taxing on the phone's battery, and are compatible with different display sizes.

Here are some of the best phone coolers worth buying:

NEVEIKA Phone Cooler

Nubia RedMagic Magnetic Phone Cooler 5 Pro

Black Shark Magnetic Cell Phone Cooler

In conclusion, having a gaming accessory will offer you a slight edge over those playing on a standard setting. It will not improve your skills but rather make you more efficient in your gameplay. The options mentioned above solve many problems faced by mobile gamers and allow you to have a better experience overall.

While these accessories are not a requirement, they certainly help you be a better player and can indefinitely improve your gaming experience.

Check out other articles by Sportskeeda:

Best gaming controllers for PC in 2024 || PUBG Mobile 3.2 update APK download link for Android and installation guide || 5 best gaming phones with Snapdragon chipsets (2024)