5 best gaming phones with Snapdragon chipsets (2024)

Qualcomm is a leading mobile processor manufacturer worldwide and has created some of the best gaming phones in the market. The gaming phones come with Snapdragon chipsets, which are used in high-end Android smartphones and tablets. The best thing about these processors is that they come with multi-core CPUs with higher primary core clock speeds, and are battery-efficient too.

So, if you want the ultimate gaming smartphone, the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered phones should on top of your list. In this article, we will look at the best gaming phones with Snapdragon chipsets in 2024.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and the verdict depends on the author’s opinions.

Best gaming phones with Snapdragon chipsets in 2024

1) Xiaomi Poco X6

Xiaomi Poco X6 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset (Image via Amazon)

The first smartphone on our list is the Xiaomi Poco X6. It is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is clocked at 2.4GHz, and has the Adreno 710 GPU.

Xiaomi Poco X6 Specifications Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

GPU Adreno 710 Display

6.67-inches AMOLED 120Hz

Battery

5100mAh, 67W wired charging

Price $289

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset can manage scores of over 6 lacks in Antutu, and the Adreno 710 GPU ensures stable frame rates of over 60fps in most games. The 5,000mAh battery supports extented gaming sessions without the need to charge the phone often.

2) Nubia RedMagic 8s Pro

The Red Magic 8s Pro is one of the best gaming smartphones with a Snapdragon chipset (Image via 91Mobiles)

The Nubia RedMagic 8s Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and has a big 6.8-inches AMOLED display. It also features pressure-sensitive zones and a dedicated cooling fan. However, the smartphone weighs over 225 grams, which might feel heavy for many gamers.

Nubia Red Magic 8s Pro Specifications Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

GPU Adreno 740 Display

6.8-inches AMOLED 120Hz

Battery

6000mAh, 65W wired charging

Price $700

It features a massive 6,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging support which offers long battery life for intense gaming sessions. These features make it one of the best gaming phones with Snapdragon chipsets.

3. Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is a fantastic smartphone with Snapdragon chipsets (Image via Asus)

Next, we have the ASUS Rog Phone 8 Pro with the most powerful Snapdragon processor currently available on the market. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset delivers an incredible gaming experience, and the dedicated gaming zones ensure that playing FPS games is a breeze.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Specifications Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

GPU Adreno 750 Display

6.78-inches LTPO AMOLED 165Hz

Battery

5500mAh, 65W wired charging

Price $1055

Additionally, it features a 165Hz high refresh rate display, which is hard to find in most smartphones nowadays. ASUS includes several accessories with the ROG Phone 8 Pro that facilitate the gaming experience further.

4) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is another gaming phone with the Snapdragon chipset. It has a big 6.8-inch display with 2K resolution and comes with S-pen capabilities. The smartphone also has UFS 4.0 support, which ensures fast read and write speeds.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

GPU Adreno 750 Display

6.8-inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz

Battery

5000mAh, 45W wired charging

Price $1299

The S24 Ultra runs on OneUI 6.1 based on Android 14, offering numerous gaming features and ensuring fast app opening and closing. The big 5,000mAh battery ensures an all-day battery life and can last under two hours with 45W wired charging support.

5) OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (Image via OnePlus)

Lastly on our list is the OnePlus Open which has a big 7.82-inch foldable display and a 6.31-inch cover display. This ensures an immersive gaming experience for avid gamers. It also has one of the largest batteries on any foldable smartphone.

OnePlus Open Specifications Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

GPU Adreno 740 Display

Main - 7.82 inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz

Cover - 6.31 inches LTPO AMOLED 120Hz Battery

4805mAh, 67W wired charging

Price $1299

The phone also comes with a 67W charger inside the box, that tops the smartphone in less than an hour. Overall, it stands out as one of the top choices among foldable smartphones for gaming, making it the preferred option for gamers seeking a large-screen experience.

That concludes our list of the best gaming phones with Snapdragon chipsets. We have listed devices that cater to a wide range of budgets and use cases, helping you to make a suitable selection based on your needs.

