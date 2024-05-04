5 best Samsung phones for gaming

Samsung phones these days are paired with some of the most capable hardware available, making them great at handling demanding titles like Warzone and Genshin Impact. While most of their devices ship with Samsung-made Exynos chips, flagship options with Snapdragon processors are also available.

Moreover, the One UI experience has also been polished. Today, you can get a near bloatware-free experience, even on the more budget offerings from the company. If you ask me, Samsung offers more value than Apple at any price point. If you are a gamer, these devices won't disappoint.

Today, I will list the best Samsung phones you can buy for gaming. This article will include everything from budget options to some of the costliest Android devices out there.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Multiple Samsung phones can game well today

5) Samsung Galaxy A25 ($199)

The Samsung Galaxy A25 is a superb budget gaming phone (Image via Amazon)

The Galaxy A25 is the latest $200 offering from Samsung. The device has been updated to the Exynos 1280, which is significantly more capable than the Mediatek Helio G99 the older A24. You also get a superb 6.5-inch 120 Hz sAMOLED display. The impressive specs of the device make it one of the best value-for-money devices on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A25 Display 6.5 inch, sAMOLED, 120Hz, 1000 nits

Processor

Exynos 1280 (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) RAM

6 GB, 8 GB Storage options

128 GB, 256 GB Battery 5000 mAh Sound 3.5 mm jack, stereo loudspeakers

In terms of RAM and storage options, you get some flexibility with the Galaxy A25. You can choose between 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The device also comes with a decent battery life. With a 5,000 mAh battery, you can easily expect it to last a full day for a year or two.

This smartphone is good enough for all casual games. It can handle Genshin Impact and Warzone Mobile as well, but the experience won't be the best.

Pros:

The A25 features a decent 120 Hz display. You get 4 years of Android version updates and 5 years of security updates. The 5,000 mAh battery is superb for gamers.

Cons:

The Galaxy A25 isn't built well. The plastic feels cheap. The device doesn't have the best cameras.

4) Samsung Galaxy S23 ($585)

The Galaxy S23 continues to be a powerful gaming smartphone (Image via Amazon)

Coming to the $600 range, Samsung has some solid contenders for gaming. Although the Galaxy S23 FE might be your first choice, the S23 from last year is an even better option. It features the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 instead of the Exynos 2200 from two years ago. Moreover, you get a superb camera setup, some of the best cameras smartphones ever had, and a flagship-grade display.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Display 6.1 inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1750 nits (peak)

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) RAM

8 GB Storage options

128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Battery 3900 mAh Sound AKG-tuned stereo loudspeakers

The Galaxy S23 was built to be a flagship experience. Despite being replaced by the newer S24, the device retains those qualities while simply being cheaper. You get 8 GB of RAM with it, a brilliant 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED display that can be as bright as 1,750 nits, up to 512 GB of storage, and capable AKG-tuned stereo loudspeakers. However, the Galaxy S23's battery life can be a bit underwhelming, as the device only packs a 3,900 mAh cell.

Given its insanely fast 8 Gen 2 processor, this Samsung phone is great for handling any game you throw it. You can even emulate some older console games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011) without major issues.

Pros:

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the Galaxy S23 is one of the most powerful Samsung phones. The device packs a fantastic 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED display.

Cons:

The battery life of the S23 can be a bit underwhelming for hardcore gamers.

3) Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra ($870)

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has been discounted sweetly (Image via Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to be a powerhouse for gamers, despite being replaced by the newer S24 Ultra. This is the last flagship to be launched with curved displays, and this is the final chance for fans of the form factor to scoop up one of these devices. Given that it's a generation old now, you can pick up the S23 Ultra for a handsome discount, earning it a spot on this list.



Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6.8 inch, Dynamic AMOLED, 120Hz, 1750 nits (peak)

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (1x3.36 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2x2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) RAM

8 GB, 12 GB Storage options

256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Battery 5000 mAh Sound AKG-tuned stereo loudspeakers

The S23 Ultra also bundles the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset as the S23. However, it is slightly overclocked and has access to much better cooling, thereby allowing it to perform better for longer periods. This makes this smartphone particularly good for long gaming sessions. You also get a 5,000 mAh cell with the phone.

Just like the S23, this smartphone can handle any smartphone game without breaking a sweat.

Pros:

The S23 Ultra is a powerful device with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. You get an impressive 6.8-inch display with this Samsung phone.

Cons:

The charging speeds of the device are limited.

2) Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ($1,049)

The S24 Ultra is one the most powerful Androids (Image via Amazon)

The Galaxy S24 Ultra replaces the S23 Ultra with an improved display, better processor, and slightly better cameras. It arguably is the best Android device you can get your hands on. The biggest change over last year's version is a flat panel, which for me, makes it even better for gaming.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display 6.8 inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2600 nits (peak)

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (1x3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3x3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x2.2GHz Cortex-A520) RAM

12 GB Storage options

256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Battery 5000 mAh Sound AKG-tuned stereo loudspeakers

You get a 6.8-inch 120 Hz Dynamic LTPO AMOLED with this Samsung phone, and this time, with an even greater peak brightness of 2,600 nits. The device is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset and comes with 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. Similar to the S23 Ultra, the device retains the 5,000 mAh battery.

The S24 Ultra is the current king of Android phones. Hence, it's no wonder the phone can handle any game you'd want to play.

Pros:

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is arguably the best Android today. With the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12 GB of RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage, it is among the most powerful Samsung phones.

Cons:

The S24 Ultra can be insanely expensive.

1) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 ($1,345)

The Galaxy Z Fold5 is the best Samsung phone for those looking for a large display (Image via Amazon)

For those looking to take their gaming experiences to the next level, we recommend the Galaxy Z Fold5. The smartphone features a gigantic 7.6-inch display when unfolded, unlike any other Android out there. With this device, you get a tablet that can be folded down and carried in a pocket.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Display Unfolded: 7.6 inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz; Folded: 6.2 inch, Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X, 120Hz

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (1x3.39GHz Cortex-X4 & 3x3.1GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x2.9GHz Cortex-A720 & 2x2.2GHz Cortex-A520) RAM

12 GB Storage options

256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Battery 4400 mAh Sound AKG-tuned stereo loudspeakers

Launched in 2023, the Z Fold5 is based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, just like the Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra. However, the newer Z Fold6 is expected to launch in July. Thus, if you want the latest hardware, we recommend waiting.

The 8 Gen 2 on this Samsung phone is a very capable processor and can easily handle more demanding titles like Genshin Impact and Warzone Mobile without major issues.

Pros:

The Samsung Z Fold5 is cut out for gaming and productivity. With the capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under its hood, the device is one of the most capable Samsung phones.

Cons:

The battery life of the Z Fold5 can be underwhelming.

The Samsung phones listed above are some of the best offerings from the company. You get the latest features and software with all of them, including Galaxy UI. This makes the devices an even better option to side with.