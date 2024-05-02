Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Everything we know so far

Samsung’s Z Fold series has been at the forefront of the smartphone revolution since the launch of the first Z Fold in 2019. Now, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to continue this trend. That said, the upcoming device will be competing in a much more crowded market. Phones like Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and Oppo Find N3 are already grabbing consumer’s attention.

In this article, we will have a look at everything we currently know about the upcoming Z Fold 6, including the expected specifications, design, and other changes.

NOTE: The information in this article is based on leaks and rumors.

What to expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Leaked display and design changes

Expand Tweet

@OnLeaks leaked a 3D render of the upcoming Z Fold 6 on X. The design has flat sides, speaker grills, and a boxy frame that looks similar to the S24 series. We also see that the foldable retains the same port, microphone, and speaker setup. When folded, Z Fold 6 is expected to close flat just like the Z Fold 5.

Coming to the displays, the crease is also said to be less noticeable thanks to the rumored 120Hz 7.6-inch "Ironflex" display panel. Moreover, the outer display could be slightly wider with a 120Hz 6.3-inch display size.

The camera setups might be similar to the Samsung Z Fold 5 with a triple rear camera, one punch-hole selfie camera on the outer display, and one under-display camera on the inner display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Rumored specifications

Z Fold 6 is expected to feature the same camera and battery setup [Image displayed is of Galaxy Z Fold 5]. (Image via Samsung)

The Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 3 for Galaxy chip with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

On the camera front, we can expect the foldable to sport the same 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto setup as last year’s Z Fold 5.

Expand Tweet

According to the leaker @UniverseIce, the battery and charging speeds are also expected to remain the same with a 4,400 mAh battery and 25W charging speeds. The phone should also come out of the box with Android 14 and OneUI 6.1 with a seven-year major OS update policy.

The Z Fold 6 could also bring the Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Generative AI, and Chat Assist, with a possibility of some new one to take advantage of the foldable form factor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Expected price and a potential Ultra variant

Expand Tweet

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 should retain the same price tag as the Z Fold 5. However, @UniverseIce also hinted at the existence of a potential Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. While the details are scarce, the new Ultra variant for the foldable could borrow from the S24 Ultra and offer a titanium frame, an in-built S-Pen, and maybe the same 200MP camera setup as the S24 Ultra series.

Check out more articles here:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Fold ͏5 || iPhone 15 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 || Which Samsung Galaxy Phone should you buy in 2024?