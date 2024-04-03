Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Which is the better gaming smartphone?

The Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35 debate is an interesting one since both smartphones are priced close to each other and share a lot of similarities in terms of hardware and software. The Galaxy A25 was launched in December 2023, while the Galaxy A35 was released last month (March 2024).

While both are capable budget smartphones, it is essential to consider their display, battery, performance, and other features before deciding which is the right choice for your gaming needs.

This article features a Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35 comparison to help you decide which is the better smartphone for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinions.

Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Key specifications

Before we begin with our Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35 comparison, let us take a look at the key specifications of both smartphones:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy A35 Samsung Galaxy A25 Display 6.6 inch Super AMOLED 120Hz 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 120Hz Processor Exynos 1380 Exynos 1280 RAM 8GB 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh Front Camera 13MP 13MP Back Camera 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro Charging Speed 25W 25W Price (Base Variant) $369 $299

Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Performance comparison

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset (Image via Samsung)

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A35 houses the Exynos 1380, which is an octa-core chipset made on 5nm fabrication. With this processor, Samsung has bundled 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

When it comes to gaming, the Exynos 1380 can play most games at 60fps but struggles to get close to 30fps in graphic-intensive titles like Genshin Impact or COD: Warzone Mobile.

The Samsung Galaxy A25, on the other hand, is powered by the Exynos 1280 chipset, which is also an octa-core chipset. However, when compared to the Exynos 1380, it has only two A-78 cores, which means that its other six cores are A-55 cores. This is lower than the four primary A-78 cores of the Galaxy A35.

Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A35 has higher Antutu points than the Galaxy A25 (Image via NanoReview)

The Galaxy A35 scores about 120K more points than the Galaxy A25 on the Antutu benchmarking app. Both phones also have a similar UFS 2.2 storage and have identical memory speeds.

In the Geekbench benchmark app, the story is similar, as the Exynos 1380 has higher single-core and multicore speeds than the Exynos 1280.

Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Display & battery

Both the phones have 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support (Image via Samsung)

In terms of display, both Samsung Galaxy smartphones are identical, as they have Full HD Super AMOLED panels, with 120Hz peak refresh rate. However, the Galaxy A35 has lower bezels than the A25 and has a punch hole at the top instead of the old U-shaped notch on the Galaxy A25.

Both devices also have 5,000mAh battery packs and support 25W fast charging. You can expect a single day of battery life on heavy usage.

Samsung Galaxy A25 vs Samsung Galaxy A35: Verdict

After looking at the parameters, we can safely say that the Samsung Galaxy A35 is the better gaming smartphone than the Samsung Galaxy A25. It has a faster processor, a more modern display, and supports IP67 water/dust certification at a slightly more premium price.