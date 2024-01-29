This article ranks all the PlayStation consoles released so far. Keep in mind that this list does not include prototypes or special editions of these home consoles. Furthermore, the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita are also exempt from this particular list (even though they are great consoles on their own) as we will only be considering “home consoles.”

Read on to learn more about each console, including a brief breakdown of their history and significance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

All PlayStation consoles, ranked

Sony’s brilliant line of home gaming consoles, the PlayStation, started as a CD-ROM add-on for the Super Famicom (also known as the Super NES in international markets) Unfortunately, the partnership between Sony and Nintendo fell through shortly afterward.

Sony decided to take matters into their own hands and released the first iteration of the PlayStation shortly afterward, complete with a functional CD-ROM drive and massive library of games. The rest is history, and the PlayStation console has now become a behemoth in modern gaming—arguably eclipsing the competition in the process.

As such, let us rank all the PlayStation consoles released thus far:

5) PlayStation 3

The Sony PS3 (Image via PlayStation)

The PlayStation 3 is easily the most controversial of the PlayStation consoles released thus far. This seventh-generation home console was released on November 11, 2006, and was sold for a whopping $499 for the base model (which was quite a lot in 2006). Coupled with the bulky nature of the console, developmental hurdles (due to the nature of the Cell processor), and the lackluster library of games during launch, the PS3 had a very rocky start, especially compared to the Xbox 360 and Wii U.

Sony ultimately came to their senses, launching the Slim versions of the system (at the cost of PS2 backwards compatibility) at much more affordable prices with a rich library of back-to-back hits such as The Last of Us and Metal Gear Solid 4.

This stopped PlayStation’s descent into oblivion and gave them enough pointers to prepare for the creation of the incredibly successful PlayStation 4.

4) PlayStation 5

The Sony PS5 (Image via PlayStation)

The current generation of Sony’s PlayStation console, the PlayStation 5 is quite similar to the PS3 in many aspects. Both consoles feature a “unique” design and have foregone backwards compatibility to an extent. Unlike the PS3, however, the PS5 features a more conventional architecture for its CPU/GPU combination, making it far less of a hurdle to develop games for.

The PS5 is a great console in its own right, innovating and improving on the PlayStation 4. However, due to its relatively small library of exclusives, it scores lower on this list. Despite this, the PS5 is the undisputed champion of the ninth generation of home consoles, and it is expected to grow stronger with time as it matures.

3) PlayStation 1

The Sony PS1 (Image via YouTube/Way of the Lost)

The original console that started it all, the PlayStation 1 remains a cult classic to this day. Initially released on December 3, 1994 for Japan, the PS1 was an immediate success, selling millions by the end of its life cycle. Backed up by the popular CD-ROM technology and a powerful marketing campaign, the original Sony PlayStation consoles were host to a massive library of games, such as Final Fantasy VII and Crash Bandicoot, many of which are still revered to this day.

2) PlayStation 4

The Sony PS4 (Image via PlayStation)

Marking the triumphant return of Sony consoles, the PS4 is an amazing home console that firmly set Sony’s place as the champion of the eighth generation of video game home consoles. Sony learned a lot from the disastrous PlayStation 3 launch and took the lessons to heart, perfecting the PlayStation 4 in terms of both hardware and software.

The PS4 was an incredibly successful PlayStation console, with millions of units selling worldwide. It is the second best-selling console to this day, only trailing behind the PlayStation 2. The PS4 receives a ton of support even today, with titles such as Resident Evil 4 remake and Granblue Fantasy Relink being released on the platform, a staggering ten years since its launch.

The PS4 family also includes the PlayStation 4 Pro, a souped-up version of the base console that offers higher fidelity at up to 4K resolution.

1) PlayStation 2

The Sony PS2 seen during E3 (Image via YouTube/NeoGamer)

Released in 2000, the Sony PlayStation 2 is widely considered one of the best home consoles of all time. It is also the most successful home console, boasting a staggering 155 million units sold worldwide, completely eclipsing the competition posed by the original Xbox, Gamecube, and Dreamcast.

The PS2 was also a technical marvel for its time, housing the Emotion Engine, which made it stand toe-to-toe with PCs of that era. The addition of the PS2 Slim to the lineup further boosted sales, with the console reaching a shelf life of over 13 years before being ultimately discontinued in favor of the PlayStation 3.

The PS2 also possessed an impressive library of games that remain classics to this day, in addition to possessing backwards compatibility with original PlayStation console games.

