Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple Watch Series 8 discounted to less than $280

Apple Watch Series 8 is now available at the lowest price ever. The 41mm variant is available under $280 for the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. Notably, Apple Watch is one of the best-selling smartwatches ever worldwide. If you have been waiting to pick Apple Watch Series 8, now is the time. Being the latest and greatest from Apple, the Series 8 is considered the gold standard, and at this price, it’s just a steal.

Thanks to its accurate fitness tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, onboard music storage, car crash detection, safety features, and so on, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the best wearable to own right now. Amazon ensures that you can pick one up without thinking twice.

How to buy Apple Watch Series 8 under $300 this Amazon Prime Day?

The Amazon Prime Day sale is underway with some of the best offers on Apple products, including the Apple Watch. As part of it, 41mm and 45mm variants of Apple Watch Series 8 are available at their lowest price.

However, remember that the Prime Exclusive Deal only applies to the GPS-only variant of the smartwatch. Moreover, only the S/M size of the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 is discounted under the sale. The M/L variant continues to be priced at $325. Let’s take a look at the pricing below.

Apple Watch Series 8 Regular price Amazon Prime Day price 41mm (S/M) $399 $279.99 45mm $429 $309.99

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS-only model has also been discounted as part of the Prime Day Sale and is now retailing at $309.99 instead of $429. The discount price is applicable across both S/M and M/L variants of the 45mm model.

If you want to buy an Apple Watch but don’t have a $280 budget, consider the Apple Watch SE2. It’s basically the Series 8 minus the EKG, blood oxygen monitoring, and temperature sensing. The 44mm, GPS + Cellular variant of the affordable Apple Watch is part of the Prime Day deal that ends tonight and retails at $219 instead of $249.

How to subscribe to Amazon Prime?

You must be an Amazon Prime member to avail of the Apple Watch deals above. Signing up for the Prime membership is pretty simple. Follow the steps below:

Go to Amazon Prime on your browser, or open the app. Tap on the Start your free 30-day trial button. You must log in to your Amazon account on the next page. Follow the on-screen instructions to sign up for Prime membership.

How much is an Amazon Prime subscription in the US?

The Amazon Prime membership in the US is priced at $14.99 per month, and if you want a long-term membership, you can sign up for the yearly plan for $139. Those pursuing a 2 or 4-year college course can sign up for Prime Student for $7.49 a month and $69 for a year. There’s also Prime Access priced at $6.99 per month for government assistance representatives like Medicaid.

If you have been eyeing the latest Apple Watch Series 8 or even the Apple Watch SE2, this is the perfect time to grab one. They are at their lowest price yet, and there’s no saying when or if they will be available at the same price again.

