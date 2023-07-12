The Amazon Prime Day sale is in full swing, and there are indeed a lot of great deals that shoppers are able to enjoy this time around. However, keeping in line with tradition, while there are some amazing discounts to enjoy, you will not be given an extensive period of time to opt for the new deals.

This is because the Prime Day sale period goes live for a very short time, and shoppers have a very small window to get their hands on the heavily discounted products that have been on their wishlist for months.

Hence, it’s not all that surprising why many in the community are curious about when the Amazon Prime Day sale period will be ending in their regions.

How long is the Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon @amazon #PrimeDay July 11-12th we’re cooking up a fresh batch of deals. 🧑‍ July 11-12th we’re cooking up a fresh batch of deals. 🧑‍🍳 #PrimeDay https://t.co/tEhi2h1GUN

Keeping with tradition, the 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale will be for exactly 48 hours for Prime members, and the deals will be disabled after the period is over. This gives shoppers a very limited time to get their hands on all of their wishlists at a very high discounted rate.

What time does Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 end?

For the United States and most of the other regions, the Prime Day sale started on July 11, 2023, and will be ending on July 12, 2023, at 3:00 AM EDT/ 11.59 PM Pacific Time.

However, shoppers in India will have a different set of dates for their Prime Day Sale. The window for them will be going live on July 15, 2023, at 12:00 AM IST to July 16, 2023, at 11.59 PM IST.

Irrespective of where the shopper is from, they will not be able to enjoy the sale window for more than 48 hours.

Amazon @amazon When your dog loves Prime Day just as much as you. 🧡



P.S. This Prime Day on July 11 – 12, don’t forget to tell your Alexa device, “Alexa, thank my driver." When your dog loves Prime Day just as much as you. 🧡 P.S. This Prime Day on July 11 – 12, don’t forget to tell your Alexa device, “Alexa, thank my driver." https://t.co/IGyHSNwfQ6

Does Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 end at midnight?

As mentioned above in the timings, the 2023 Prime Day sale will be starting off at and then ending at midnight for every region after 48 hours. The window is one of the smallest for any Amazon Prime Day sale period and US shoppers will have till today midnight to avail all the massive discounts.

Poll : 0 votes