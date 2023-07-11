Amazon Prime Day deals: Motorola Razr+ (2023) discounted to less than $850

It's raining deals this Amazon Prime Day. Thousands of products, including some of the latest smartphones and gadgets, have been massively discounted, making it the best time to pull the trigger on the next upgrade. One of the most exciting deals features the newly launched Motorola Razr+.

The foldable smartphones are back with a new identity: they offer a half-sized OLED screen on the back, which massively improves the relevance of the flippable form factor. While many have called the 2023 Razr and Razr+ devices a Samsung Flip clone, it has enough differences to be classified as a device with separate identity.

The high-end flagship-grade Motorola Razr+ can be bagged for just $850 in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, making it much cheaper than the $999.99 launch MSRP. Astonishingly, the phone went on sale within weeks of launch. Buyers who paid full price for the device might not be quite happy following this move.

How to grab the Motorola Razr+ for just $850 this Amazon Prime Day?

The Razr+ smartphone is currently listed for $849.99 on the Amazon website. However, there's a catch: the deal is invite only. This move has mainly been targeted to combat the high demand for this smartphone in the sale.

Buyers must request an invitation to claim the slashed price on the Amazon website. Since the ongoing deal is only available till stock lasts, they will receive an email or mobile notification depending on whether they made the cut. As far as our understanding goes, the deal is being served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Once you receive an invite to purchase the product in the Prime Day sale, you can pay the $850 and claim the deal. The Motorola Razr+ will then be delivered to your location.

Claiming the discount on the flip phone on this Prime Day can be challenging, especially considering thousands are rushing to bag the massive discount. This surge in demand is born out of the Razr+ being a relatively new smartphone. Thus, buyers are hyped to check the technology out.

