Amazon Prime Day 2023: Best deals on Nvidia and AMD GPUs

Some of the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD have been discounted in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale. This makes it a great time to save some bucks on GPUs that already have been deemed super expensive. The deals range from $10 to more than $100 in discounts. However, not all GPUs are worth buying. We spotted some old GTX 1660 Super and RTX 2060s on sale for eye-watering 33% off deals. However, paying $200 for these cards isn't worth it anymore.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics card deals in the ongoing Amazon sale. Do note that some of these deals can be for Prime members only. Thus, you might have to pay the subscription fee if you haven't already to claim the discounts.

Graphics cards are selling for very cheap this Prime Day

1) ASUS Phoenix RTX 3050 Gaming ($219.99)

Launch MSRP: $299.99

$299.99 Sale price: $219.99 (-27%)

The RTX 3050 might not be the most powerful graphics card on the market, but it's very cost-effective. The ASUS Phoenix edition is compact and based on a single-fan design. This makes it ideal for small cases, especially ITX offerings. The card is almost as fast as the RTX 2060 and can handle most modern AAA titles at 1080p with some compromises to the visual fidelity.

ASUS Phoenix RTX 3050 Gaming CUDA cores 2560 Tensor cores 80 RT cores 20 VRAM 8 GB 14 Gbps GDDR6 TDP 130W

Currently, Amazon is offering the GPU for about $80 less than its launch MSRP. This makes this deal one of the hottest in the GPU section of the retail website. If you were looking for a modern video card for a compact build, this might be the best option.

2) Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC 12 GB ($274.99)

Launch MSRP: $339.99

$339.99 Sale price: $274.99 (-19%)

The RTX 3060 is one of the most popular graphics cards in the market. This is because it's relatively affordable, packs stunning performance, and comes with 12 GB of VRAM. The extra memory buffer helps the card deliver smoother experiences in more demanding games.

Zotac RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC CUDA cores 3584 Tensor cores 112 RT cores 28 VRAM 12 GB 15 Gbps GDDR6 TDP 170W

In the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, the GPU has been discounted to $275, which makes it about as expensive as the new RX 7600. Although the last-gen 60-class card is slower than the 7600, it comes with the Nvidia guarantee. This brings better ray tracing and temporal upscaling performance to the table.

3) PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Gaming ($299.99)

Launch MSRP: $369.99

$369.99 Sale price: $299.99 (-19%)

The RX 6700 XT has been touted as the most value-for-money GPU in the market today. It beats the newly launched RTX 4060 Ti in most video games while costing lesser than the premium 1080p gaming offering from Team Green.

The card is being offered for just $299.99 in the Prime Day sale, which makes it about as expensive as the RTX 4060. The 6700 XT is great for playing the latest titles at 1080p. In addition, 1440p gaming is quite possible as well.

4) Zotac Gaming RTX 4070 AMP AIRO Spider-Man edition ($664.99)

Launch MSRP: $699.99

$699.99 Sale price: $664.99 (-19%)

Jumping into more premium options in the market, the RTX 4070 is currently being offered for $35 less than its $699 MSRP in the ongoing Prime Day sale. Gamers can drive home the triple-fan AMP AIRO model for this cash, which makes it even more worth it. Zotac went all out with the design language of their new high-end AMP models. The card on sale looks like a spaceship.

Although Nvidia has advertised the 4070 strictly for 1440p gaming, it is quite capable at 4K resolutions as well. In our testing, the card handled every major title effortlessly at UHD.

5) PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (899.99)

Launch MSRP: $1,099.99

$1,099.99 Sale price: $899.99 (-18%)

The flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX is being offered for a massive $200 discount in the ongoing Prime Day sale. The PowerColor Red Devil variant of the GPU was launched for an MSRP of $1,099, given it packs a beefier air cooler and some RGB for extra FPS.

The card is being offered for just $899.99 in the ongoing Prime Day sale, which makes it about as expensive as an RX 7900 XT. This makes it a top recommendation for anyone planning to buy a high-end card for 4K gaming.

