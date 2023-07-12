Amazon Prime Day deals: Valorant gift cards on sale for 20% off

Valorant fans won't be disappointed during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The major online retailer is offering gift cards for the game at a 20% discount. This offer is restricted to residents located within the United States of America and Canada only. It's certainly interesting to see game-related gift cards being given such a treatment for the Prime Day celebrations on the platform.

Considering there aren't too many gifting options available in Valorant, giving a friend a gift card is the best way to present them with cosmetics related to the game. So how does one purchase these cards, and how do they redeem them?

How to purchase and redeem a Valorant gift card

When it comes to purchasing these cards during the Prime Day sale, you will need to make your way to Amazon and search for Valorant gift cards in the search bar. You should get some results, as seen in the tweet above. Click on the one you want to buy and then hit the "Add to cart" button.

Click on the cart icon in the top-right corner (if you've logged in from your PC) or at the bottom of your screen (if you're using your phone). Once you're in the cart, all you need to do is check out and complete the payment.

Considering that there's a 20% discount going on right now, this is a good time to stock up on some of these gift cards. You could either use it for yourself to purchase some popular cosmetics like the Valorant Phantom skins or even the current seasonal battle pass.

How to redeem the Valorant gift card

You can redeem your gift card in the game by following these steps:

Launch your game and make your way to the "Store" tab.

Once you're here, you will need to click on the "V" icon to the right of the "Store" tab.

On the resulting page that opens, you must select the "Prepaid Cards & Codes" option.

Enter the code from your gift card in the required field, and then hit enter.

If you've followed the steps correctly, or if you've entered your details correctly, your VP balance will be updated to reflect the amount granted by the card, along with the pre-existing balance in your account.

Riot Games requests all players to purchase these gift cards through verified third-party retailers only. If you purchase them from a non-verified third-party retailer and there's trouble with the card, they may not be able to assist you.

