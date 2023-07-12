Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023, the biggest annual sale event of the e-commerce giant, is here. During this period, Amazon offers attractive deals and discounts on most of its product lineup, including gadgets. It is held for two days and is the best time to pick up the gadget you always wanted. It is also the best time to grab great discounts on iPhone accessories.

However, while getting a discount on iPhones in the US is a rarity, some popular iPhone accessories are on sale right now on Amazon. Here are five of the best deals.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day iPhone and accessories deals?

1) Apple AirPods with Charging Case

The Apple AirPods with charging case is available for $127 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

It is usually priced at $159, which makes this deal quite a steal. For iPhone users, there's nothing better than an AirPod for seamless connectivity and a great listening experience. If the latest AirPods Pro is out of budget, the Apple AirPods are a steal.

Regular price: $159

Sale price: $127 (20% off)

2) 2021 Apple TV 4K with 32GB Storage (2nd Generation)

An Apple TV is a must-have for an iPhone user who loves to stream shows and movies. Apple offers excellent plans under its Apple One service for iPhones, including an Apple TV+ subscription.

This makes the Apple TV 4k generation deal an excellent buy for iPhone users as it can be used to stream Apple TV+ content on a large screen. The second-generation Apple TV 4K can be grabbed for $125.95 instead of $179 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Regular price: $179

Sale price: $125.95 (30% off)

3) Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone: Foldable 3 in 1 Charging Station

Apple has stopped offering the charging brick in iPhone packaging. Moreover, the lightning cable offered by the company with its iPhones has the reputation of being very fragile and must be handled carefully. Even then, the internet is filled with horror stories of frayed Apple cables.

If you want a sturdy and multi-utility charger for your iPhone, this foldable 3 in 1 charging station is up for half price during the sale. It comes with charging docks for iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Moreover, it can be folded to carry with ease.

Regular price: $69.99

Sale price: $33.99 (51% off)

4) Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Clear Case

iPhones are known for their premium looks and aesthetics. But let's admit it, they are expensive and fragile. As much as everyone likes to show off their iPhones, the mental peace of having a protective layer is much better. However, good cases for iPhones are expensive, so you must snag this Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Clear Case during the sale. It can be purchased for $33.27 during Amazon Prime Day, 45% off the regular price.

Regular price: $59.95

Sale price: $33.27 (45% off)

5) Coiled Lightning Cable [Apple MFi Certified]

Apple cables tend to get frayed over time. While it's best to use the original Apple cable to charge your phone, it's best to use a sturdy cable once your original gets frayed.

Several third-party cables are MFI-certified and as good as this coiled lightning cable. It comes with integrated rubber protectors at the end and is coiled for convenience. It comes in three and six feet lengths and can be snagged for a 37% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Regular price: $12.55

Sale price: $19.99 (37% off)

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day sale is hosted over two days every year. This year the sale went live at midnight on July 11 and will end on July 12 at midnight. However, only those who have a Prime subscription will be able to benefit from the sale.

How much is Amazon Prime in the US?

Amazon offers a Prime subscription in the US for $14.99 per month and $139 per year. However, there are several discounted membership plans like Prime Access and Prime Student.

The Prime Access plan is just $6.99 monthly for eligible government assistance workers like SNAP, EBT, and Medicaid. Prime Student is for those enrolled in two or four-year college courses and is priced at $7.49 monthly or $69 yearly.

How do I activate Amazon Prime?

Signing up for Amazon Prime in the US is a breeze. First-time users or those not signed up for Amazon Prime in over a year are also eligible for a free trial. Follow the steps below to sign up.

On your web browser, go to Amazon Prime. Click on the orange Start your free 30-day trial button. Log in with your Amazon credentials. Follow the on-screen instructions. Enjoy the Amazon Prime benefits.

These are the top deals for iPhone users during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. If you are already a Prime member, you can grab these deals right away until midnight. For non-Prime members, follow the steps above to sign up and grab these deals.

