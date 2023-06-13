How to use AirPods dynamic audio on your iPhone?

The AirPods dynamic audio, or spatial audio on the iPhone, is closest to 3D sounds. The AirPods will use their stereo capability to make the sound feel like it's coming from all directions, not just the left and the right. And to set this up, you'll need to do 3D mapping of your head and ears. Following that, the AirPods will use that information to give you the best spatial audio experience, or rather, a 3D audio experience.

In this article, we'll show you how to enable and set up AirPods dynamic or spatial audio.

What is the AirPods dynamic audio?

Apple refers to its immersive 360-degree sound technology as spatial audio, also known as dynamic audio. Essentially, it is a type of digital surround sound where the sources of various sounds can make them seem to surround you from all sides.

With AirPods dynamic audio, each instrument or sound will be played from a different position, placing you in the center of that particular audio clip. The accelerometer will automatically detect your movement for an enhanced experience.

Compatible devices for AirPods dynamic audio:

AirPods Pro (1st or 2nd generation)

AirPods Max

AirPods (3rd generation)

Beats Fit Pro

How to set up the AirPods dynamic audio?

First of all, ensure that your AirPods are connected to your iPhone, then follow the given steps:

Go to your iPhone's Settings and tap on the AirPods application. Then, scroll down, tap on Personalized Spatial Audio, and select Personalised Spatial Audio again. Select Continue and choose Start Front View Capture. This will use the sensors at the front of your camera to do a 3D scan of your head and your ears. Position your face according to the given instructions to complete the process. When it's done, hit Continue. Then choose Start Right Ear Capture. This time, you have to place your right ear in the field shown on the screen. When done, select Continue. Again, select Start Left Ear Capture and position your left ear in the given area. After that, tap Done to complete the process.

Once you set that up, you can return to the main AirPods settings page and see that personalized spatial audio is enabled.

You can choose to disable or enable it from there.

How does the AirPods dynamic audio work?

Once you have the AirPods dynamic audio or personalized spatial audio enabled, and you're playing some music on your iPhone, tap and hold the volume slider from the notification panel. In there, select Spatialized Audio to select your preferred mode.

You can have it in Fixed mode to fix a certain 3D sound that comes into your ear. Hence, it won't matter if you're lying down, standing up, walking, or moving fast; the audio will be perfectly dynamic.

Alternatively, another mode is Head Tracked, which tracks the movements of your head in every position. Then it adjusts the spatial audio to try and make it sound the same, even if your head is in a different position or you're tilted in a different way.

Last but not least, you can turn these modes off if you don't feel they're needed.

