  • AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600: Which is the best gaming CPU?

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600: Which is the best gaming CPU?

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jun 06, 2024 12:40 GMT
Picture of AMD Ryzen 5600G with integrated GPU
AMD Ryzen 5600G with integrated GPU (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600 CPU battle is quite interesting. That's because they are based on the same Zen 3 architecture and have the same number of cores, yet they couldn't be more different. One might even say they are polar opposites of each other, and they wouldn't be wrong. So, where do these two CPUs differ? And which is the best gaming processor?

That's exactly what we plan to find out in this article. We will also compare some of the most popular benchmarks and do some game comparisons.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is designed to be used for PCs that don't have a dedicated GPU since it comes with an integrated graphics card. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 doesn't have an integrated GPU. Let's compare both CPUs, starting with the specs.

Specs

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)

Here's the full spec list of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and 5600:

SpecificationsAMD Ryzen 5 5600GAMD Ryzen 5 5600
Cores
66
Threads
1212
Max frequency
4.4 GHz
4.4 GHz
L3 cache
16 MB
32 MB
RAM support
DDR4-3200
DDR4-3200
Max RAM capacity
128 GB
128 GB
PCIe Generation support
Gen 3
Gen 4
Integrated GPURadeon Vega 7Not available
Thermal design power (TDP)
65W65W Typical | 88W Max
Manufacturing node
7nm7nm
Socket
AM4AM4
Price $137.55$126.80

As you can see, these CPUs are quite similar, but three major differences put the two processors miles apart from each other. The first difference is the cache size. The Ryzen 5 5600G has half the L3 cache of the Ryzen 5 5600, which has a drastic effect on the gaming performance.

The second is the lack of PCIe Gen 4 support in AMD's 5600G CPU. This means no PCIe Gen 4 support for your graphics card or the SSD. While the performance drop in GPUs is minimal for now, it severely impacts the speed of NVMe drives. The Gen 4 drives are usually twice the speed of PCIe Gen 3 SSDs, so expect a huge performance drop in drive performance.

On the contrary, the Ryzen 5 5600 has PCIe Gen 4 and a double the L3 cache, making it a superior product. However, it doesn't have any integrated GPU, and you will have to buy a graphics card, or else your PC won't boot. The Ryzen 5 5600G has the upper hand in this area due to its decently good Radeon Vega 7 iGPU, which is perfect for DIY or SFF PC builds that don't have a dedicated graphics card.

Synthetic benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 5000 with Zen 3 architecture (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen 5000 with Zen 3 architecture (Image via AMD)

It's time we check out how the two CPUs perform in some benchmarking tools, such as Geekbench, Cinebench, and more.

BenchmarksAMD Ryzen 5 5600GAMD Ryzen 5 5600
Cinebench R23 (Single-core)14211504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)1020211077
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)18962087
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 79658816
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 574 574
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 4479 4479

On average, the Ryzen 5 5600 is 8% faster than its counterpart single-core benchmark and about 9.5% faster in multi-core benchmarks. It may not look much of a difference, but that changes in gaming.

Gaming performance benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 5000 series in gaming (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen 5000 series in gaming (Image via AMD)

With the synthetic benchmarks out of the way, let's look at the gaming performance difference between the two CPUs. All the FPS numbers were provided by the "Hardware Test" channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was run at 1080p resolution with the RTX 3070 GPU.

GamesAMD Ryzen 5 5600GAMD Ryzen 5 5600
Forza Horizon 5146 FPS152 FPS
Fortnite Chapter 472 FPS105 FPS
Red Dead Redemption 2103 FPS111 FPS
Rust95 FPS132 FPS
COD Warzone 3117 FPS114 FPS
The Witcher 3 Next-gen109 FPS97 FPS
Battlefield 5117 FPS121 FPS
Apex Legends265 FPS235 FPS

The Ryzen 5 5600 performed better in most games than the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the difference is huge, especially in games like Fortnite Chapter 4 and Rust. The FPS difference between the two CPUs in those two games is almost 39 - 46%, which showcases the importance of having a larger cache.

Integrated graphics performance

AMD Ryzen 5600G with integrated GPU (Image via AMD)
AMD Ryzen 5600G with integrated GPU (Image via AMD)

Since the Ryzen 5 5600G has an integrated GPU, here's how it performs in some popular games. All the FPS numbers were provided by the "Ineffable Benchmarks" channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was run at 1080p resolution with the iGPU only.

GamesAMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Assassin's Creed Mirage32 FPS
Alan Wake 215 FPS
Apex Legends45 FPS
Armored Core 629 FPS
Atlas Fallen21 FPS
Atomic Heart44 FPS
Baldur's Gate 325 FPS
COD Warzone 252 FPS

Except for the three games on the list, the Ryzen 5600G can comfortably run the other games over 30 FPS at 1080p resolution.

Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is selling for $138, while the Ryzen 5 5600 sells for $127. The higher price of the G variant of the AMD chip is understandable, considering it has an iGPU but loses out on other vital technologies.

Which is the best gaming CPU?

If you plan to play games with a dedicated GPU, the Ryzen 5 5600 is the best CPU. It has PCIe Gen 4 support and a larger cache size that delivers huge improvements in gaming. The Ryzen 5 5600G makes little to no sense due to its missing PCIe Gen 4 support and lower cache size unless it's for an SFF build where you can't have a graphics card.

