AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600 CPU battle is quite interesting. That's because they are based on the same Zen 3 architecture and have the same number of cores, yet they couldn't be more different. One might even say they are polar opposites of each other, and they wouldn't be wrong. So, where do these two CPUs differ? And which is the best gaming processor?

That's exactly what we plan to find out in this article. We will also compare some of the most popular benchmarks and do some game comparisons.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G vs Ryzen 5 5600

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is designed to be used for PCs that don't have a dedicated GPU since it comes with an integrated graphics card. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen 5 5600 doesn't have an integrated GPU. Let's compare both CPUs, starting with the specs.

Specs

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)

Here's the full spec list of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G and 5600:

Specifications AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Cores

6 6 Threads

12 12 Max frequency

4.4 GHz

4.4 GHz

L3 cache

16 MB

32 MB

RAM support

DDR4-3200

DDR4-3200

Max RAM capacity

128 GB

128 GB

PCIe Generation support

Gen 3

Gen 4

Integrated GPU Radeon Vega 7 Not available Thermal design power (TDP)

65W 65W Typical | 88W Max Manufacturing node

7nm 7nm Socket

AM4 AM4 Price $137.55 $126.80

As you can see, these CPUs are quite similar, but three major differences put the two processors miles apart from each other. The first difference is the cache size. The Ryzen 5 5600G has half the L3 cache of the Ryzen 5 5600, which has a drastic effect on the gaming performance.

The second is the lack of PCIe Gen 4 support in AMD's 5600G CPU. This means no PCIe Gen 4 support for your graphics card or the SSD. While the performance drop in GPUs is minimal for now, it severely impacts the speed of NVMe drives. The Gen 4 drives are usually twice the speed of PCIe Gen 3 SSDs, so expect a huge performance drop in drive performance.

On the contrary, the Ryzen 5 5600 has PCIe Gen 4 and a double the L3 cache, making it a superior product. However, it doesn't have any integrated GPU, and you will have to buy a graphics card, or else your PC won't boot. The Ryzen 5 5600G has the upper hand in this area due to its decently good Radeon Vega 7 iGPU, which is perfect for DIY or SFF PC builds that don't have a dedicated graphics card.

Synthetic benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 5000 with Zen 3 architecture (Image via AMD)

It's time we check out how the two CPUs perform in some benchmarking tools, such as Geekbench, Cinebench, and more.

Benchmarks AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Cinebench R23 (Single-core) 1421 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 10202 11077 Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 1896 2087 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 7965 8816 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 574 574 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 4479 4479

On average, the Ryzen 5 5600 is 8% faster than its counterpart single-core benchmark and about 9.5% faster in multi-core benchmarks. It may not look much of a difference, but that changes in gaming.

Gaming performance benchmarks

AMD Ryzen 5000 series in gaming (Image via AMD)

With the synthetic benchmarks out of the way, let's look at the gaming performance difference between the two CPUs. All the FPS numbers were provided by the "Hardware Test" channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was run at 1080p resolution with the RTX 3070 GPU.

Games AMD Ryzen 5 5600G AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Forza Horizon 5 146 FPS 152 FPS Fortnite Chapter 4 72 FPS 105 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 103 FPS 111 FPS Rust 95 FPS 132 FPS COD Warzone 3 117 FPS 114 FPS The Witcher 3 Next-gen 109 FPS 97 FPS Battlefield 5 117 FPS 121 FPS Apex Legends 265 FPS 235 FPS

The Ryzen 5 5600 performed better in most games than the Ryzen 5 5600G, and the difference is huge, especially in games like Fortnite Chapter 4 and Rust. The FPS difference between the two CPUs in those two games is almost 39 - 46%, which showcases the importance of having a larger cache.

Integrated graphics performance

AMD Ryzen 5600G with integrated GPU (Image via AMD)

Since the Ryzen 5 5600G has an integrated GPU, here's how it performs in some popular games. All the FPS numbers were provided by the "Ineffable Benchmarks" channel on YouTube.

Note: The test was run at 1080p resolution with the iGPU only.

Games AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Assassin's Creed Mirage 32 FPS Alan Wake 2 15 FPS Apex Legends 45 FPS Armored Core 6 29 FPS Atlas Fallen 21 FPS Atomic Heart 44 FPS Baldur's Gate 3 25 FPS COD Warzone 2 52 FPS

Except for the three games on the list, the Ryzen 5600G can comfortably run the other games over 30 FPS at 1080p resolution.

Price

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is selling for $138, while the Ryzen 5 5600 sells for $127. The higher price of the G variant of the AMD chip is understandable, considering it has an iGPU but loses out on other vital technologies.

Which is the best gaming CPU?

If you plan to play games with a dedicated GPU, the Ryzen 5 5600 is the best CPU. It has PCIe Gen 4 support and a larger cache size that delivers huge improvements in gaming. The Ryzen 5 5600G makes little to no sense due to its missing PCIe Gen 4 support and lower cache size unless it's for an SFF build where you can't have a graphics card.