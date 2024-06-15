AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Which is the better CPU for gaming?

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF is an interesting discourse as both components are known for their great price-to-performance ratio for mid-range gaming setups. Although Team Red’s offering is comparatively newer, it would be wrong to assume that the Ryzen 5 7600 performs better than Team Blue’s Core i5-12600KF.

Both chips are compelling options if you’re looking to build a gaming rig in 2024. The gaming performance is quite similar with just a 5 to 10 FPS difference in most games. So, which one should you choose for your gaming needs? In this article, we will take a closer look at both chips to determine which one is superior.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's views.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Specification comparison

7600 and 12600KF are powerful mid-range gaming processors. (Image via AMD || Intel)

Before diving into our AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF comparison, let's look at some of their key hardware specifications:

Specifications AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Intel Core i5-12600KF Release date January 10, 2023 October 27, 2021 Architecture Zen 4 Alder Lake Integrated GPU Radeon Graphics None Base Clock 3.80 GHz 3.60 GHz Boost Clock 5.10 GHz 4.90 GHz Cores 6 10 Threads 12 16 TDP 65W 125W Memory Support DDR5 at 5200MHz DDR5 at 4800MHz DDR5 at 3200MHz Price $184 (Newegg) $164 (Newegg)

Intel and AMD have significantly different processor architectures. While Intel has opted for a hybrid design in its 12th-generation chips, AMD continues to use the good old chiplet-based architecture.

Because of the P-Cores and E-Cores split in Intel processors, you get a total of 10 cores split between six Performance Cores (P-Cores) and four Efficiency Cores (E-Cores) with 16 threads on the Intel Core i5 12600KF. On the other hand, you get a six-core 12-thread combination on the Ryzen 7600.

There’s also a difference in their clock speeds. The 12600KF has slightly lower base clock and boost clock speeds than the 7600.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Benchmark performance comparison

Intel 12600KF takes an edge over Ryzen 7600 in Cinebench scores (Image via Intel)

The above-mentioned specifications only provide a rough idea about a processor’s performance. However, synthetic benchmarks provide valuable numeric marks to compare their performance.

Here are the benchmark scores of Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i5 12600KF (via Nanoreview):

Benchmark AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Intel Core i5 12600KF Geekbench 6 (single-core) 2901 (+12%) 2598 Geekbench 6 (multi-core) 12992 12932 Cinebench R23 (single-core) 1872 1911 (+2%) Cinebench R23 (multi-core) 14443 17769 (+23%) Passmark (single-core) 3923 3931 Passmark (multi-core) 27206 27433

Synthetic tests show that both processors are pretty neck-to-neck when it comes to CPU-intensive tasks. While Intel takes the lead in the Cinebench 23 test by a significant margin, Geekbench 6 shows 12% better single-core performance for the Ryzen 7600.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Gaming comparison

Both processors perform similarly in gaming (Image via AMD)

When it comes to gaming performance, these chips are yet again evenly matched. The tests are conducted by the Odin Hardware YouTube Channel on AMD Radeon 6900XT at 1080p resolution with games running at the highest graphical settings.

Here’s how both processors fare in gaming tests:

Game AMD Ryzen 5 7600 (Average FPS) Intel Core i5-12600KF (Average FPS) Plague Tale: Requiem 110 109 Cyberpunk 2077 101 93 Dying Light 2 203 203 Far Cry 6 174 158 The Witcher 3 251 252 Hitman 3 150 156 Forza Horizon 5 185 171

Depending on the title, we see Ryzen pull ahead in some games while Intel takes the lead in others. However, this minor difference in performance is largely game-dependent and isn’t significant enough to label either component as good or bad for gaming.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Verdict

Ryzen 5 7600 delivers slightly better single-core performance and supports higher RAM frequency. On the other hand, Intel 12600KF pulls slightly ahead in some multi-threaded workloads with its extra core and thread count which could be useful for video editors or streamers.

However, gaming performance is similar on both chips so you can get either of the two.

