AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Which is the better CPU for gaming?

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF is an interesting discourse as both components are known for their great price-to-performance ratio for mid-range gaming setups. Although Team Red’s offering is comparatively newer, it would be wrong to assume that the Ryzen 5 7600 performs better than Team Blue’s Core i5-12600KF.
Both chips are compelling options if you’re looking to build a gaming rig in 2024. The gaming performance is quite similar with just a 5 to 10 FPS difference in most games. So, which one should you choose for your gaming needs? In this article, we will take a closer look at both chips to determine which one is superior.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's views.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Specification comparison
Before diving into our AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF comparison, let's look at some of their key hardware specifications:
Intel and AMD have significantly different processor architectures. While Intel has opted for a hybrid design in its 12th-generation chips, AMD continues to use the good old chiplet-based architecture.
Because of the P-Cores and E-Cores split in Intel processors, you get a total of 10 cores split between six Performance Cores (P-Cores) and four Efficiency Cores (E-Cores) with 16 threads on the Intel Core i5 12600KF. On the other hand, you get a six-core 12-thread combination on the Ryzen 7600.
There’s also a difference in their clock speeds. The 12600KF has slightly lower base clock and boost clock speeds than the 7600.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Benchmark performance comparison
The above-mentioned specifications only provide a rough idea about a processor’s performance. However, synthetic benchmarks provide valuable numeric marks to compare their performance.
Here are the benchmark scores of Ryzen 5 7600 and Core i5 12600KF (via Nanoreview):
Synthetic tests show that both processors are pretty neck-to-neck when it comes to CPU-intensive tasks. While Intel takes the lead in the Cinebench 23 test by a significant margin, Geekbench 6 shows 12% better single-core performance for the Ryzen 7600.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Gaming comparison
When it comes to gaming performance, these chips are yet again evenly matched. The tests are conducted by the Odin Hardware YouTube Channel on AMD Radeon 6900XT at 1080p resolution with games running at the highest graphical settings.
Here’s how both processors fare in gaming tests:
Depending on the title, we see Ryzen pull ahead in some games while Intel takes the lead in others. However, this minor difference in performance is largely game-dependent and isn’t significant enough to label either component as good or bad for gaming.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600 vs Intel Core i5-12600KF: Verdict
Ryzen 5 7600 delivers slightly better single-core performance and supports higher RAM frequency. On the other hand, Intel 12600KF pulls slightly ahead in some multi-threaded workloads with its extra core and thread count which could be useful for video editors or streamers.
However, gaming performance is similar on both chips so you can get either of the two.
